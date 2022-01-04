Jared Anderson, Keyshawn Davis and Xander Zayas tipped for breakthrough 2022: 'They have personality, ability, charisma'

Jared Anderson

"Jared is only 22. He is a heavyweight without a great amateur career but we've seen that he has athleticism," DuBoef said.

Anderson has notably already been tipped for the top by Tyson Fury.

Jared Anderson has vowed to demolish heavyweight rivals who doubt that he's the successor to Tyson Fury.

"Tyson said that he'd done an interview telling everybody that I am going to be the man," Anderson explained.

"He said: 'I really believe that, you are going to take my spot'. He has definitely told me that a few times."

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes both men, said: "Tyson said the next heavyweight champion after him is Jared Anderson."

Anderson has warned his rivals: "They can take heed or they can get run over.

Jared Anderson's KO highlight reel

"Listen to what he said."

The young heavyweight was recruited into Fury's camp as a sparring partner during preparations to fight Deontay Wilder and immediately shone.

He has won all 11 of his professional fights, knocking out each of his opponents.

Image: Jared Anderson has won all 11 fights by KO

Most recently he bludgeoned Oleksandr Teslenko in two rounds.

Arum thinks Anderson will be America's top heavyweight by the end of 2022: "I certainly believe this to be the case.

"I believe him to be the future of the heavyweight division."

Keyshawn Davis

"Keyshawn wants the Vasiliy Lomachenko path - he wants to go aggressively," DuBoef said.

That is a frightening proposition because Lomachenko, arguably the greatest amateur boxer ever, fought for a world title in just his second pro fight, an unprecedented feat.

Keyshawn Davis looked a future star as he stopped Jose Zaragoza

Davis, aged 22, returned from last summer's Olympic Games with a silver medal.

"He has a bit of 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, my matchmakers tell me," DuBoef said. "They go back to Leonard in '76!

"They say: 'He is like Leonard'.

Image: Davis is an Olympic silver medallist with four pro wins

"He has an aggressive nature. He is very defensive but he works the body and the head."

Davis has already racked up four professional wins, most recently delivering a sharp-shooting stoppage.

Xander Zayas

"He is really good looking, he will have appeal, he has the skill," DuBoef said. "He is just a baby at 19."

Image: Xander Zayas already has a Puerto Rican fan-base

The Puerto Rican welterweight shone as an amateur, winning 11 national titles in the US.

His heritage - from a boxing-obsessed nation that gave us Miguel Cotto, Felix Trinidad and Hector Camacho - means Zayas already comes with a sizable fan base.

He has won his first 10 professional fights, with seven knockouts.

🇵🇷 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 🇵🇷



Main event up next! 🔥



📺 Sky Sports Main Event & Arena | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/yfjYa7Gvud — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 24, 2021

"All three of these were on the same Madison Square Garden show," DuBoef said about Anderson, Davis and Zayas.

"One day we will look back and say: 'I can't believe they were all on the same night'."