Could Terence Crawford's elusive clash against Errol Spence Jr finally be delivered as a 'Dream Fight' for 2022?

After another dramatic year for boxing, which 'Dream Fight' would you like to see in 2022? The Panel of experts pick out some mouth-watering match-ups...

Adam Smith

Over in America, I would like to see Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr. It's a fight that has been talked about for a very long time. Terence Crawford has proved undoubtedly his greatness in the modern era. Errol Spence has been one of my favourite fighters for a long time and I would really like to see the two of them, two high class, elite fighters meet next year in America.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall traded heated words with Claressa Shields after her last world title win

Over here, I would like to see the dream women's fight, which is Claressa Shields against Savannah Marshall. It's the biggest fight in boxing for women.

There's been so much fantastic progress for women's boxing and it will be the biggest statement yet. A huge fight and it's got everything, America vs England, the long-term rivalry, the undefeated records, and all the belts. That's a fight I would love to see in the UK.

Matthew Macklin

For me, Terence Crawford against Errol Spence Jr is the fight I want to see most. Crawford produced a dominant win over Shawn Porter recently and you would like to think he can make that fight with Spence at some stage next year.

Image: Could Errol Spence Jr finally receive an elusive showdown with Terence Crawford?

I think it will be a similar fight to Oscar De La Hoya's first fight against Shane Mosley, because it certainly isn't going to be like Marvin Hagler vs Tommy Hearns. It will be more like a strategic chess match at the highest level.

Welterweight has been one of the best divisions in boxing. You've got two champions, they're both undefeated, both at their peak, and we need to see it.

Natasha Jonas

A dream fight involving me would be any fight for a world title! I'm not even fussy. I don't want to put out any names, it could be anyone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Savannah Marshall's ruthless KO win

The fight I would most like to see is Claressa Shields versus Savannah Marshall. There's certainly plenty of spite between Claressa and Savannah. Claressa has got herself down as a knockout specialist, a one punch, concussive fighter, but if you look on her record, she hasn't really done that to anybody.

Sav has got that power. Anyone, male or female, who spars Sav will say she can punch, but Claressa brings pressure and there's so many ifs and buts. The fight itself will just be amazing and it's hard to see how that won't entertain.

Dave Coldwell

I want to see Vasiliy Lomachenko in a rematch with Teofimo Lopez. I just think Lomachenko was written off after he lost his world titles to Lopez, but it was obvious he was injured, and he didn't get going until after six rounds. At the back end of the fight, when he started to go to work, he was having an effect on Lopez.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vasiliy Lomachenko floored Richard Commey in a wide points win this month

Lomachenko since his operation, I'm looking at those two fights, and he's back. I just want to see that fight again. I still think Lomachenko is the best fighter in the lightweight division.

Carl Froch

Gervonta Davis against Ryan Garcia. It's a great fight. I can remember seeing 'Tank' Davis for the first time in New York on the James DeGale vs Badou Jack bill. He had an elusive style, he threw big uppercuts and he brought excitement.

Image: Ryan Garcia stopped Luke Campbell in an exciting encounter this year

Then you've got Ryan Garcia, who climbed off the canvas to stop Luke Campbell. They are two exciting fighters with fantastic ability coming together in an explosive clash. What a fight! Someone has to lose their unbeaten record, so you know it's going to be a cracker.

George Groves

I want to see Terence Crawford against Errol Spence Jr. I think that's the best fight that can be made. An exciting fight between two of the world's pound-for-pound best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yordenis Ugas is set to face Spence Jr next after calling for a unification clash

Crawford and Spence Jr will have to change and adapt in preparation for each other, and maybe even on the night. They are both aggressive, they are good to watch, and no one yet knows which of them is the world No 1.

Johnny Nelson

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr. They are two brilliant fighters that have looked the part and divided opinion. With Crawford and Spence, you have two sets of fans that believe their man is the best. They believe it to the core. It's not just talk, it's not just front, they actually believe it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor played down speculation about future opponents including Terence Crawford!

It will be a brilliant fight because they are both top class champions and they can finally give the fans what they want. It's a chance for one of them to end any argument about who is the welterweight No 1.

Of course, I'd also like to see Crawford against Josh Taylor. That would throw the cat amongst the pigeons. Josh is the best at super-lightweight, without a doubt, and I would love to see those two collide.