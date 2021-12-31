Could Katie Taylor or Claressa Shields be overtaken by a new No 1 in women's boxing next year?

Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields have been battling for the top spot in women's boxing, but could a new world No 1 emerge next year? The Panel deliver their verdict...

Taylor and Shields are trailblazing champions in the sport as they have dominated weight divisions by becoming undisputed world title holders.

In 2022, the Irish star could finally receive a showdown with Amanda Serrano, while Shields has lined up a super fight against Savannah Marshall, who could also stake her claim as a new world No 1.

Adam Smith

Katie Taylor has been the icon for so many years, for so many people, for so many reasons. If she meets Amanda Serrano and beats her, then you've got to say that she is a legend. With her amateur career as well, Taylor has got to be the greatest female fighter of all time.

Savannah Marshall is a fantastic signing for BOXXER and we have huge history with her at Sky Sports. She's in the form of her life and if Savannah manages to become undisputed champion, beating Claressa Shields, then she will become the new flag bearer for women's boxing. The torch could be passed from Taylor to Marshall in the next 12-18 months.

Matthew Macklin

If Savannah Marshall can beat Claressa Shields, then that puts her right up there in that conversation with Katie Taylor. I do think Katie Taylor, because of her longevity, and everything she's done as an amateur and pro, you've got to say she's No 1.

Katie has looked a bit tired in recent performances, but then also maybe she's plateaued against that level of opponent. She probably needs the Amanda Serrano fight to really get up and get the best out of her.

Natasha Jonas

I think once Savannah Marshall beats Claressa Shields, then she could be recognised as the new women's No 1. That fight is so big, it doesn't even need to be for a belt.

Savannah has been questioned. She did get beat in the Olympics and her amateur win over Claressa was years ago, so there have been unanswered questions. But if Savannah wins against Shields again, then there's no debate about that achievement.

I would still like to fight Katie Taylor in a rematch at a different weight to prove that I'm better than her. That's the fight I would love. I was just one round off in our fight in May. Round nine still haunts me to this day!

Carl Froch

Katie Taylor still has excellent stamina and still throws a lot of punches, although she is showing a few signs of decline in her last couple of fights. But if Taylor beats Amanda Serrano, then she will stake her claim again as the world No 1.

Savannah Marshall defeated Claressa Shields in the amateur ranks and might just have the edge if they meet again next year. When I watched her last world title defence, Marshall was very relaxed, composed and went about her business really methodically.

Savannah trains with Peter Fury, who knows the game, and she seems to be improving with every win.

Dave Coldwell

Katie Taylor is a legend of the sport, but she could be nearing the final chapter of her career, whereas Savannah Marshall is only just realising how good she is. I think she's outstanding.

With the right fights, and the backing that she's going to get, I think Savannah is going to end up being the No 1 female fighter in boxing - 2022 is going to be a really big year for her.

Johnny Nelson

I believe Savannah Marshall could become the new women's No 1. Savannah can be quiet, she's not brash, but she can fight and technically she's very good. If there's anybody who could realistically beat Shields, it's Savannah.

We've seen Savannah grow in stature before our eyes. She could become a leading champion for women's boxing, because she's getting better every fight while working with trainer Peter Fury. Savannah, if she gets past Claressa Shields, will be a new female superstar.

I'm a massive fan of Katie Taylor. She's been a brilliant ambassador and an outstanding fighter. But Katie might reach the stage where she thinks, 'I've done everything I can do and I'm out of here'.