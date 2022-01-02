Frank Sanchez, the emerging Cuban heavyweight force, stayed unbeaten by outpointing Christian Hammer

Frank Sanchez cruised past Christian Hammer to keep his undefeated record intact on Saturday in Florida.

Hammer was a last-minute replacement opponent and, although he was finally knocked down in the final seconds of the fight, he clung on to hear the final bell.

Hammer posed no threat to Sanchez, the Cuban heavyweight who could prove himself as a future contender to the world titles.

Image: Sanchez floored Hammer in the final exchange

He comfortably won a unanimous decision after delivering a showcase of his abilities over 10 rounds.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, his stablemate and the pound-for-pound king, was sat at ringside while Eddy Reynoso, the feted trainer that they share, was in Sanchez's corner.

Sanchez had slowly increased his volume of punches throughout the fight after forcing Hammer, a recent foe of Hughie Fury's, to retreat into a defensive shell.

Image: Frank Sanchez is an emerging contender

With just 15 seconds left Sanchez's left hand crashed Hammer to the canvas - it was the best punch of the fight.

Sanchez was coming off the back of his most impressive win so far, a victory over Efe Ajagba in their battle of unbeaten prospects.

Sanchez was previously ranked at No 5 by the WBC and the WBO and this win edges him closer to contention for a world title.