Chris Kongo and Jeamie TKV sign promotional deals with BOXXER to appear on Sky Sports

Chris '2 Slick' Kongo has kicked off 2022 with a bang by announcing he has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with BOXXER as he aims to get back into world title contention this year.

The Bermondsey star is thrilled to join the burgeoning BOXXER stable and is now under new trainer Ben Davison, who also guides undisputed world super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor among many others talents, as he plots a big year ahead.

All-action Kongo (12-1, 7 KO's) joins BOXXER alongside another new exciting signing, London heavyweight Jeamie TKV, who will also be trained by Davison.

Image: Kongo is part of an exciting welterweight scene

Kongo, who is managed and guided by Dillian Whyte, said: "I have a new promoter to push me and get me to where I want to be at world level and to challenge for a world title, and of course a new trainer in Ben who will ensure that I get back to the top.

"I really can't wait to get back in the ring now. The important thing for me this year is to get back to fighting, keep active and climb back up the world rankings."

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said: "As one of the first signings to BOXXER in 2022, we welcome Chris Kongo to the team and look forward to working with him this year.

Image: Kongo is aiming to battle into title contention

"It's a big year for him where we'll work hard to return him to the world-class mix and push on from there. The domestic and world 147lbs division is buzzing with quality champions and fighters.

"Kongo can really get himself back on scene with some good victories this year and into the top 10 world rankings."

TKV said: "I haven't turned over to just make the numbers. I have my eye on the domestic titles within my first 12 months and I know BOXXER, and my team has the power to deliver. All I have to do is win."

Shalom added: "As an amateur, TKV was one of the most exciting and explosive heavyweight talents in Britain and we're delighted to announce him as the latest addition to the BOXXER heavyweight division as he enters the professional ranks under renowned trainer Ben Davison."