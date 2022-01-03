Luis Ortiz, 42, could fight Filip Hrgovic to decide the IBF mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk

Luis Ortiz has been challenged to a fight by Filip Hrgovic to decide who will get a world title chance against Oleksandr Usyk.

Ortiz, the 42-year-old contender from Cuba, twice climbed off the floor to explosively knock out former champion 'Prince' Charles Martin on Saturday night.

Martin and Hrgovic were ranked at No 1 and No 2 respectively by the IBF prior to Ortiz's brutal reminder of his own threat.

Image: Ortiz KO'd Charles Martin

"Ortiz has to fight Hrgovic if he wants to do the final eliminator," Hrgovic's promoters, the Sauerlands, said.

Hrgovic warned: "Ortiz will freeze from my punches!

"My power will send him for a cold shower."

Image: Ortiz has re-emerged as a major heavyweight threat

A final eliminator would decide the mandatory challenger to the belt currently held by Usyk, who is expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Kalle Sauerland is ready to start negotiations for Hrgovic vs Ortiz when the bout is ordered by the IBF.

"We're waiting for the IBF to send out the letters and then of course we'll be talking with Ortiz's people," Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"They are well known to us and we've worked with them before. That's something that we'll be doing in the next days as soon as those letters go out.

Image: Ortiz twice recovered from knock-downs

"There's always that purse bid scenario as well, of course. I think not only will he [Hrgovic] make a statement beating Ortiz, but of course, the reward is a crack at the world title and that's always been the mission.

"That's something that Filip is going to absolutely take with both hands, so he's delighted, we're delighted, and we're looking forward to putting on a great fight."

Ortiz has twice challenged for the WBC title in the past but was knocked out on both occasions by Deontay Wilder.

They are the only two losses in the southpaw's 37-fight career.

Hrgovic is unbeaten in 14 and has been frustrated in his search for an opponent for a final eliminator fight.