Floyd Mayweather, aged 44, teases a comeback fight against YouTuber Money Kicks in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he will be tempted back into the ring to face Money Kicks, a YouTuber-turned-boxer.
The boxing legend retired with a spectacular 50-0 record in 2017 but, aged 44, is expected to have an exhibition match in Dubai.
Mayweather posed in front of a helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel and said: "I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don't really know.
"He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great.
"It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to come here, you must know that you are very special.
"Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing."
Money Kicks is a Dubai-based social media star who has won two amateur boxing matches.
Mayweather, earlier this year, went eight rounds under an exhibition rule-set with YouTuber-boxer Logan Paul.
Mayweather amassed world championships in five divisions during a sensational professional career which featured legacy wins over Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Ricky Hatton.