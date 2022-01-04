Chris Eubank Jr has shown Anthony Joshua that revamping a training set-up can work, says promoter Ben Shalom

Chris Eubank Jr is evidence for Anthony Joshua that bravely reinvigorating a training routine can result in success, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr and Joshua spent time training side-by-side on New Year's Eve ahead of a crunch year in each of their careers.

Eubank Jr will fight Liam Williams, live on Sky Sports, in an all-British grudge match in Cardiff that is now targeted for February 5, subject to Welsh government advice.

Hustle Hard… Closed mouths don’t get fed on this Boulevard @anthonyjoshua pic.twitter.com/2lsnsBLerY — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 31, 2021

He will benefit from the experience of boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in his corner.

Joshua, who retains Rob McCracken's expertise, has also spent time training alongside other US-based trainers since losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

"Chris has shown that it can work," said BOXXER promoter Shalom, who is promoting Eubank Jr's fight with Williams alongside Wasserman Boxing.

"We'll see in the next 12 months in the real tests.

"It was two elite athletes spending time together.

Image: Joshua and Eubank Jr. Pic via @chriseubankjr

"They are each heading into a big 12 months. They have both made big changes.

"Chris is heading into the final stage of his career where he really needs to turn the screw.

"Anthony has a lot of thinking to do and will have a big transitional year.

"Chris never had a trainer. He never wanted one! That was part of the criticism from the George Groves fight.

"Who was directing him? How was he learning?

"He needed expertise from someone who has been there and done that."

Eubank Jr has outpointed Marcus Morrison and broke the rib of Wanik Awdijan with a body shot since adding Jones Jr, a former rival of his father's, to his corner.

Joshua, since losing his world heavyweight titles to Usyk, has been in gyms with veteran trainers Virgil Hunter, Eddy Reynoso and Ronnie Shields.

"McCracken has done an amazing job with AJ - it's amazing they went together from the Olympics to becoming a two-time heavyweight champion," Shalom said.

"What Rob has done for AJ has been easily forgotten. They have done amazing things.

"Fighters sometimes want different things at different stages."

Joshua is set for a rematch with Usyk this year.

