'Prince' Charles Martin vows not to retire after Luis Ortiz defeat: 'He will make one more run at the title'

'Prince' Charles Martin can "reverse the trajectory of his career" after losing to Luis Ortiz so will not retire from the ring, his manager has said.
Martin's attempt to return to the summit of the heavyweight division was thwarted by a knockout defeat to Ortiz last Saturday.
Now aged 35 and six years on from losing the IBF belt to Anthony Joshua, condemning him to the second-shortest title reign ever, he has not yet lost hope.
"Retirement is not a consideration," Martin's manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports.
"Charles was winning the fight comfortably and got caught with a perfect punch. As history shows, it can happen to anyone."
Martin had twice knocked down Ortiz before succumbing to a massive left hand which caused his demise.
"There are plenty of options available to Charles that can reverse the trajectory of his career overnight - Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr, Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora or perhaps a rematch with Adam Kownacki," Borao said.
"There is no doubt Charles is a top 15 heavyweight that is capable of beating anyone on any given night, as he demonstrated this weekend by flooring Ortiz twice and leading on the scorecards.
"Recently, Robert Helenius lost to Gerald Washington only to come back with two massive wins over Kownacki that put him back into title contention.
"Charles is capable of doing exactly the same thing.
"Twenty-three months of inactivity during the pandemic certainly didn't help so Charles will take a deserved vacation with his family and come back with a tune-up bout in late-March or early-April.
"He will make one more run at the title."
Will Luis Ortiz miss his chance at a title shot?
Martin was ranked at No 1 by the IBF prior to his defeat to Ortiz, who earned the chance to face Filip Hrgovic (ranked No 2) in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger.
Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Anthony Joshua in a rematch.
"We are willing to take it, Luis definitely wants another title shot," Ortiz's manager Jay Jiminez told Sky Sports.
But a hand injury sustained by 42-year-old Ortiz will prohibit him from taking the fight, Hrgovic's promoter Nisse Sauerland told Sky Sports.
Joseph Parker (ranked No 3) has emerged as the opponent to fight Hrgovic to decide the mandatory challenger for Usyk.
Hrgovic's promoters say they have accepted the IBF's order to fight Parker.
Parker battered and floored Derek Chisora three times last month. He is a former WBO champion.