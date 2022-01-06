Hughie Fury 'makes sense' as Derek Chisora's next fight, says promoter Ben Shalom: 'It proves that he is still elite'

Derek Chisora is "likelier" to now accept a fight with Hughie Fury because victory would keep him in the mix with big-name heavyweights, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Chisora has been the top target for Fury, who is looking to explode into the world title picture, and has been approached with fresh talks about agreeing a clash.

Veteran Chisora, now 38, insisted he would not retire despite being knocked down three times and beaten by Joseph Parker - his third consecutive defeat.

Image: Chisora, 38, will not retire despite three straight defeats

"Likelier? Yes," BOXXER promoter Shalom said about Chisora agreeing to take on Fury.

"He will struggle to get the Deontay Wilder fight that has been spoken about. Even Dillian Whyte struggled to get the Wilder fight.

"Hughie is the fight that makes sense for Chisora.

Image: Parker knocked Chisora down three times

"If Chisora wins, it proves that he is still an elite British heavyweight.

"Chisora lost to Parker. Hughie arguably beat Parker when he was just 23 years old.

"If Chisora wants to bounce back with a bang? If he is still serious?

"Chisora is very good and only loses to the elite guys so, for Hughie, it is a good fight.

Image: Chisora lost twice to Parker

"The fans want to see this - they love Derek and they want to see Hughie tested.

"We have reached out again to Derek. We want the fight, Hughie wants it, Peter Fury wants it.

"It's an exciting fight for us."

The cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury now has impressive back-to-back wins over rugged pair Mariusz Wach and Christian Hammer and is aiming to topple one of the division's top names in 2022.

"Hughie is someone that nobody wants to fight - he's 27, awkward, and is a hard man to beat," Shalom said.

"Now he has strength and experience as well.

"The hardest part is getting people to fight him. The risk and reward [for his opponent] makes it difficult.

"Chisora would be a big fight for him.

"We are also speaking to Chris Arreola and Andy Ruiz Jr.

"There are exciting options for Hughie while the guys with the belts are going at it."

