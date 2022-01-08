Anthony Joshua says about Tasha Jonas and women’s boxing: ‘Give people their credit and their due’

Anthony Joshua has demanded that women’s boxing receives as much praise as men’s as Natasha Jonas gears up to finally become a world champion.

Jonas, Joshua's 2012 Olympics Team GB team-mate, is hoping to secure a world title opportunity in the next few months as part of her new deal with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER.

"Give credit to the female fighters - Ramla Ali, Katie Taylor, Tasha Jonas," two-time heavyweight champion Joshua said.

"So many good female fighters.

"Then you've got me, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte. Big us all up!

"We are all assets. It doesn't matter, female or male.

"Give people their credit and their dues."

Jonas has twice fallen agonisingly, and arguably controversially, short of becoming a world champion.

Image: Jonas 'arguably beat' Taylor says Ben Shalom

She first battled valiantly as an underdog to hold Terri Harper to a draw in a WBC super-featherweight title fight.

Then, in a rematch from their vaunted London 2012 bout, she was narrowly outpointed by undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

Joshua reacted to Jonas' fight with Harper: "People say this was a great fight for women's boxing. I think this was a great fight for boxing as a whole."

Jonas' promoter Ben Shalom said: "She was very, very close against Taylor. Arguably she beat Taylor.

"I'd like to see them fight again at some point. I'm sure they will.

"Tasha has her own plans.

"Jonas will fight for a world title in hopefully her next fight, but maybe the fight after.

"That will be on either the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook [February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office] or Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall [live on February 26, live on Sky Sports] cards.

"It is great to see women's boxing doing so well.

"Caroline Dubois, we think will become a future superstar. Ebonie Jones as well.

"We have a really strong stable for the female sport."

The female fighters on Sky Sports

Savannah Marshall

Image: Savannah Marshall beat Shields in the amateurs

The WBO middleweight champion is feted as one of women's boxing biggest KO artists. This year she is set to fight Claressa Shields in the biggest women's fight ever.

Claressa Shields

Image: Shields will make UK debut, live on Sky Sports

One of boxing's most accomplished fighters, the American won back-to-back Olympic gold medals, world titles in three divisions and undisputed titles in two divisions.

She will make her UK debut, live on Sky Sports, on the undercard to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, targeted for February 5. Shields then expects to fight Marshall.

Mikaela Mayer

Image: Mikaela Mayer is unified world champion

The undefeated American unified the IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles and is targeting undisputed glory.

"Her last fight was so sensational," said Top Rank president Todd DuBoef. "She has delivered in so many fights. Nobody is the face [of boxing] but Mikaela is an important part, particularly in the US."

Caroline Dubois

Image: Caroline Dubois is set to make an impact

The younger sister of heavyweight sensation Daniel went to last summer's Olympics with Team GB.

The talented 20-year-old will make her pro debut but said about world champions: "I can match it with the best of them straight away now."

Ebonie Jones

Image: Ebonie Jones is a talented prospect

The Portsmouth fighter has already won her first pro fight and big things are expected in 2022.

Georgia O'Connor

Once a decorated amateur, O'Connor has a big fan-base in the north-east and is set for a rapid rise this year.

April Hunter

The Newcastle fighter's unbeaten record was shockingly ended in her most recent fight so she faces a comeback job.

Image: April Hunter will battle back from defeat

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 - Top Rank in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Saturday February 5 (targeted) - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Sunday February 6 - Top Rank in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles