Frazer Clarke to make professional heavyweight debut on Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard

Frazer Clarke will fight for the first time as a professional heavyweight on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard.

He will step into the ring on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, to begin his journey as an exciting addition to the heavyweight scene.

Clarke won an Olympic bronze medal at super-heavyweight in one of Team GB's feelgood stories of last summer, and has now penned professional terms with Sky Sports and BOXXER.

Image: Frazer Clarke will debut on Feb 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua - Clarke's former sparring partner at Team GB - will play a key role in guiding him on that journey, with Clarke having signed to Joshua's 258 MGT management label.

"I am delighted to be making my debut on such a big night for British boxing," said Clarke.

"Both Amir and Kell are legends so to be on their undercard is amazing. Burton is my home and a place I love but Manchester holds a special place in my heart, so to start my journey in front of their fans is special.

"Training is going great and I am 100 per cent focused on putting on a spectacular and entertaining show for everyone in the pros."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke and Richard Riakporhe have sparred hundreds of rounds together already.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said "It was a proud moment for everyone at BOXXER and Sky Sports when the Team GB captain chose to sign with us and it's fitting that he will begin his professional journey on the same card as his fellow Olympian and Team GB trailblazer Amir Khan."

Freddie Cunningham, managing director at 258 MGT, said "As captain of Team GB Boxing team and his achievements as an amateur, Frazer deserves the biggest possible platform for his debut and Khan vs Brook is that. Frazer has a great set-up at Loughborough and will be in great shape for his pro debut."

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "We were all so thrilled when Frazer signed an exclusive deal with BOXXER to showcase both his skills and personality on our huge platform.

"We have built all the British heavyweight stars on Sky Sports and will do everything we can to help Frazer become the next.

"The Team GB Captain has the experience, minerals and popularity to appeal to a cross-over audience and the huge Khan-Brook show in Manchester on February 19 is the perfect stage for the launch of his enticing professional journey."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 - Top Rank in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Saturday February 5 (targeted) - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Sunday February 6 - Top Rank in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles