Jake Paul: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and a switch to MMA emerge as possibilities for his next fight

Jake Paul is considering "a real boxer" like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr or a switch to MMA for the next stage of his fighting career.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer is undefeated in his first five boxing matches, most recently face-planting Tyron Woodley with a spectacular knockout.
He has defeated fellow social media influencer AnEsonGib, ex-basketball player Nate Robinson, and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Woodley (twice).
He was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury until the younger brother of the WBC heavyweight champion withdrew.
Paul is now eyeing Chavez Jr, the son of an all-time boxing legend and a 61-fight veteran who once held a world championship.
"I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics," Paul told The Volume Sports.
"He was a former world champion and I know I could beat him. That challenge excites me and I'm down.
"Even after I knocked out Woodley they were like 'fight a real boxer' and I'm like: 'you guys I tried, and he [Tommy Fury] dropped out of the fight two weeks before'.
"I want to fight a real boxer and I'm going to, just have some patience."
Mexico's Chavez Jr has failed to live up to his father's extraordinary legacy and, earlier this year, was outpointed inside the boxing ring by UFC legend Anderson Silva.
Paul also teased footage of himself training in mixed martial arts amid his ongoing feud with UFC president Dana White, and the sport's biggest names.
1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022
He has previously called out Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman - some of the UFC's top fighters - and warned: "I will embarrass them, too. I promise you that.
"People should be scared. Nobody is safe. Everyone is on high alert.
"After two years as a professional, this is astronomical. I would love to fight higher opposition as I go.
"Maybe, when the time is right, I'll go for the world title.
"Four massive fights in 13 months - nobody in the history of boxing has done what I've done at this age."
Masvidal has hit back at Paul: "You can't afford me. The names that you mentioned? You can't afford.
"I know what you pay.
"You talk a big game - $50m here, $50m there. If that was the case, Floyd Mayweather would have taken a fight with you. But he hasn't.
"Come on over to UFC. Sign a one-fight deal. I will break your jaw in front of the whole world.
"If you want it, it's here."
Bellator MMA fighter Yoel Romero previously told Sky Sports that he was in talks to box Paul, only for the YouTuber-turned-fighter to choose a different opponent instead.
Romero teased: "If you go to a restaurant, and you pay for a filet mignon, you want a good filet mignon. You're paying for that service and for that food. If you pay for a filet mignon, you don't want an egg. I appear to be a filet mignon and the Paul brothers look like an egg!"
