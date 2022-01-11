Floyd Mayweather in 'last stage' of talks to fight Money Kicks who says: 'I grew up with lions - I am not scared'

Floyd Mayweather has been warned "I am not scared of any human being" by Money Kicks, the social media influencer that he is set to fight.

Mayweather is in negotiations to return to the ring next month, just days before his 45th birthday, to take on an internet personality who is 25 years younger.

Rashed Belhasa, known as 'Money Kicks', is a Dubai-based YouTuber and influencer known for flaunting his luxurious lifestyle.

We living life 💚 pic.twitter.com/tXrBgMw08P — Rashed Belhasa (@MoneyKicks1) November 14, 2021

He has revealed to Sky Sports that talks to fight Mayweather are at the "last stage" - they will clash in "a real fight" over eight rounds on the helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.

Money Kicks said: "I grew up with lions - I am not scared of any human being.

"I will never fear any human."

Mayweather had teased this fight last week when he said: "Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing."

Image: Mayweather is set to return to the ring next month

Money Kicks has now revealed how their unlikely match-up came together: "I never thought I would ever fight Floyd. He is the best fighter ever. When I was young, I would collect his 'The Money Team' caps!

"Mayweather's team asked my team for a meeting. We thought: 'No way will this happen!'

"The same day of the meeting, I saw Mayweather saying: 'I would love to fight Rashed'.

"He is serious.

"It is an honour that he has called me out.

"I thought: 'This will go viral!'"

Last night on the yacht for my friend @MoneyKicks1 birthday... what a night. Good seeing the #MoVlogs and the crew pic.twitter.com/FP0ZTKZetd — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 6, 2021

Money Kicks, aged 20, was inspired by the fight between KSI and Logan Paul which was a breakthrough moment for YouTuber boxing.

He has since staged two boxing events in Dubai, headlining both himself, and racking up two victories inside the ring.

He said about how to approach his next fight: "Mayweather is too fast - I need to be close and just go crazy on him!

"I won't lie to myself. Entering the ring with him is an honour. I will try my best.

"You never know - any punch can land, and I have heavy hands.

"If he underestimates me? A punch can come. Anything can happen.

"I am much taller than him.

"I'm getting there. Every day I am learning. I am still young but I'm getting better and better."

Since retiring in 2017 with a spectacular 50-0 record, Mayweather has re-entered the ring for exhibition bouts.

He beat Tenshin Nasukawa and, earlier this year, went the eight-round distance with Logan Paul.

"Logan made history," said Money Kicks. "The whole world was talking about their fight.

"He has already given me tips on how to fight Mayweather.

"He told me to flinch a lot, and to move a lot, because Mayweather is a fast guy who has experience.

"If I knock him out, I would not sleep for a year!"

Money Kicks expects to extend his boxing career even beyond next month's Mayweather fight.

He has four fights in the pipeline, across Saudi Arabia and London, during which he will make his professional debut against a fellow social media star before fighting an experienced boxer.

"People think I'm crazy because boxing is big in London, but here? In Dubai boxing is fresh," he said.

"People think I am a professional fighter. They go crazy when they see me.

"Everybody thinks I'm the Mayweather of Dubai!"

