Frazer Clarke ahead of professional debut: 'I want to fight the people I am inspired by - Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua'

Frazer Clarke is already targeting Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, who he "is inspired by", as his heavyweight challenge gets set to launch.

Team GB's super-heavyweight Olympic bronze medallist will fight as a professional for the first time on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

Clarke is setting himself lofty goals: "I want to win titles. That's my job, my aim.

Image: Clarke followed Joshua's footsteps as an Olympic medallist

"Eventually, I want to be a world champion. We will build steadily and eventually the fights will fall into place.

"Eventually, I want to be up there with the big names.

"I want to fight the people I am inspired by - Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua.

"We saw Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker do a great fight.

"They are the kind of nights I want.

"I want all the big names, all the big fights, but I understand that it's a process."

Clarke, 30, has signed pro terms with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER, whose promoter Ben Shalom is comparing him to Joe Joyce.

Joyce won silver at the 2016 Olympics and is now undefeated and in line for a world heavyweight title shot.

"By the time Frazer is 35, we'd be very disappointed if he hasn't already had a world title fight," Shalom said.

"We will take calculated risks with him.

"We think Frazer will deal with most heavyweights quite comfortably. We have no worries."

Image: Clarke was a regular sparring partner of Joshua's

Clarke believes he can reach the heavyweight summit within five years: "100 per cent - the way I train, the way I feel.

"I am getting better like a fine wine!

"Thirty-five is a great age - I will definitely be a world champion by then.

"A lot of work is needed. People don't see what I put into the gym day in, day out."

Clarke will enter a heavyweight landscape which also features last summer's gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov and silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr.

He believes his amateur and Olympic career will benefit him: "It will be a massive help in the long-run.

"I have experienced different styles of boxing, I have been around the world, I've had some tough bouts against some top names.

"This is a new sport and a new challenge. I knew that I needed to improve."

