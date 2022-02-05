Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields attracts 'interest' from Newcastle United's St. James' Park, says promoter Ben Shalom

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's super-fight could be staged at Newcastle United's stadium St. James' Park, promoter Ben Shalom has revealed.
Shields makes her UK debut tonight, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin before Marshall returns against Femke Hermans on March 12.
Marshall, from Hartlepool in the north-east, won her most recent fight with an emphatic knockout headlining a card in Newcastle and could now return to the city's football stadium.
"There is interest from St. James Park," BOXXER promoter Shalom said.
"They see it as a women's super-fight. That is a massive statement.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Lingard, Militao, Osimhen latest
- FA Cup fourth round LIVE!
- WATCH LIVE: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse
- Papers: Paratici under pressure at Tottenham
- Rangnick: We only have ourselves to blame | Keane: Defeat changes mood
- Man Utd's Elanga subjected to online racist abuse after FA Cup exit
- Golovkin hits back at Eubank Jr: Your talk is cheap
- Should Boro's equaliser have stood? Rangnick: It's clear handball
- Conte: Strange so many players left in Jan | 'Past mistakes made'
- Middlesbrough dump Man Utd out of FA Cup on penalties
"That's where we want Marshall vs Shields to happen. This is what we are building towards.
"This is the dream for Savannah, and this is where the interest is coming from.
"Marshall has a big following now - there was a great turnout for her headline show in Newcastle."
Marshall is undefeated in 11 fights, with nine knockouts, and holds the WBO title.
Marshall is the only person to get the better of the feted Shields inside the boxing ring - they met in an amateur bout in 2012 that is the source of their rivalry.
American Shields has since won back-to-back Olympic gold medals, world titles in three divisions, and undisputed titles in two divisions.
She currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight belts.
"Shields has struggled to get the big money and big opportunities because she wiped out her competition," Shalom said.
"It will be a culture shock for her to come and fight in front of a Newcastle crowd!
"But her experience in Cardiff will prepare her well because there will be a similarly fiery atmosphere."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Saturday March 12 in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas