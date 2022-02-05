Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields attracts 'interest' from Newcastle United's St. James' Park, says promoter Ben Shalom

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's super-fight could be staged at Newcastle United's stadium St. James' Park, promoter Ben Shalom has revealed.

Shields makes her UK debut tonight, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin before Marshall returns against Femke Hermans on March 12.

Marshall, from Hartlepool in the north-east, won her most recent fight with an emphatic knockout headlining a card in Newcastle and could now return to the city's football stadium.

Image: Savannah Marshall and April Hunter at St. James' Park

"There is interest from St. James Park," BOXXER promoter Shalom said.

"They see it as a women's super-fight. That is a massive statement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields has produced devastating performances in her professional career so far.

"That's where we want Marshall vs Shields to happen. This is what we are building towards.

"This is the dream for Savannah, and this is where the interest is coming from.

"Marshall has a big following now - there was a great turnout for her headline show in Newcastle."

Marshall is undefeated in 11 fights, with nine knockouts, and holds the WBO title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields says the UK 'reigns supreme' when it comes to women's boxing and hopes that the USA follows suit in the future.

Marshall is the only person to get the better of the feted Shields inside the boxing ring - they met in an amateur bout in 2012 that is the source of their rivalry.

American Shields has since won back-to-back Olympic gold medals, world titles in three divisions, and undisputed titles in two divisions.

She currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight belts.

"Shields has struggled to get the big money and big opportunities because she wiped out her competition," Shalom said.

Image: Marshall headlined in Newcastle successfully

"It will be a culture shock for her to come and fight in front of a Newcastle crowd!

"But her experience in Cardiff will prepare her well because there will be a similarly fiery atmosphere."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas