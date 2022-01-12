Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: British Boxing Board of Control crank up pressure on Welsh government to decide on date

The Welsh government has come under pressure to finalise the date for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams by the British Boxing Board of Control.

It is hoped the all-British grudge match will go ahead on Saturday February 5 in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports, but the date remains unconfirmed due to Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh government.

Eubank Jr and Williams were previously set to fight a week earlier, on Saturday January 29, but the British Boxing Board of Control suspended all boxing throughout the month to allow doctors and medical experts to prioritise their work with NHS during the pandemic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams come face to face

The BBBofC has now written to the Welsh parliament: "It is hoped that the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, will host a boxing tournament on Saturday February 5, 2022.

"This is a major event for boxing in Wales and needs supporters in attendance to make it viable.

"The British Boxing Board of Control fully understand the difficulties the Welsh government have in relation to the current situation in regard to the pandemic, however, the uncertainty in relation to an event taking place on February 5, 2022, is making the situation difficult in organising a major sporting event in Wales.

"As you are aware, the history of boxing in Wales is steeped with great Welsh boxers and due to the present circumstances over the last two years has resulted in major boxing events not being able to take place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Williams says he will beat Eubank Jr in devastating fashion.

"Although we fully understand the Welsh government's position, it is hopeful that you may be able to clarify whether a boxing event can take place at the Motorpoint Arena with a full crowd on February 5, 2022. If this is not the position, the promoter Mr. Ben Shalom will have to look for another venue in England."

Cardiff is Williams' home city and he plans to welcome Eubank Jr with a hostile atmosphere for their middleweight clash.

"Respect is definitely not a word I would use for my feelings towards Liam," Eubank Jr previously said.

"This is a grudge match, a genuine domestic rivalry. It is personal. He has made it personal."

Williams has hit back: "We're not each other's type of person.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr forced Wanik Awdijan to retire on his stool after landing some big body shots

"I don't have much respect for him personally. I don't like the way he goes about his business.

"He's not my type of guy. He's not somebody I'd want to be friends with.

"I've said a couple of things to him online. Things I stand by."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 16 - Top Rank in New York

Joe Smith Jr vs Steve Geffrard - WBO light-heavyweight title

Sunday January 30 - Top Rank in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Saturday February 5 (targeted) - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza