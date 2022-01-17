Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘well-prepared’ to challenge George Kambosos Jr in Australia to regain supremacy, says Bob Arum

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s “first-choice” fight is to enter George Kambosos Jr’s home of Australia to challenge the new world champion and talks are underway, his promoter Bob Arum said.

Kambosos Jr stands atop a thrilling lightweight division after earning every major belt by upsetting Teofimo Lopez.

Lomachenko, who in turn surprisingly lost to Lopez, has since responded with two emphatic wins to deliver a reminder of his enduring brilliance amid the chasing pack of contenders.

Image: George Kambosos Jr is the No 1 lightweight

"We are talking to the Kambosos Jr people about Loma going to Australia, which Loma is prepared to do," said Top Rank's Arum, who promotes Lomachenko.

"It would be a huge fight in Australia. But we have a Covid-19 problem to clear, which I think we can do.

"This fight, against Kambosos Jr in Australia, is my first-choice for Loma.

"Loma is well-prepared to do it."

Lomachenko had previously said about going into enemy territory to challenge Kambosos Jr: "Of course. I need this chance. I would take it.

"In this weight division, we have a lot of great fighters so we can organise great fights."

Arum's Top Rank previously promoted Manny Pacquiao's fight in Brisbane against Jeff Horn. Pacquiao suffered a shock loss in front of a 50,000-person crowd at a rugby stadium.

Lomachenko ruthlessly stopped Masayoshi Nakatani before showing remarkable restraint in a one-sided win over Richard Commey by opting not to pursue a knockout.

Former champion Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and WBC 'regular' title-holder Devin Haney are also all battling for the No 1 spot in the lightweight division.

Kambosos Jr previously told Fox Sports about bringing a title defence home: "We've got to really let Australia know what's going on and how big this fight will be.

"This will be the biggest fight in Australian history. It'll be a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne. We're in negotiations with both, and it'll be very exciting.

"I wouldn't be real to the crowd if I told them I'm coming back for an easy fight.

"What for? I'm coming for the big names, and we're already in negotiations with everybody."

Haney lashed out at Kambosos Jr on social media amid their own negotiation: "We making this fight happen or what? I'm agreeing to all your terms whether it's the vaccine or the travel.

"It's starting to look like some ducking going on!"

Image: Devin Haney is also chasing Kambosos Jr

Kambosos Jr hit back: "I love how you manipulate and lie to your fans. Talk a big game but show no action!

"A bit like your fights, I am patiently waiting with all my belts for the offer from your boss Eddie Hearn because I've got a stadium ready in Australia, but I can see the excuses already.

"I'm not here for Twitter fights like most of these cats! I'm here for real fights! "

Kambosos Jr mocked Haney, Davis and Garcia: "You've got give respect to myself, [Lopez and Lomachenko]! Out of the one emperor, four kings and the matrix we three stepped up and fought.

"While the others fought on Twitter.

"Just stating facts! Now you tell me who ducks."

Haney replied: "So you want our side to put the money up in your backyard? OK no problem, see you soon and keep those belts safe because they'll be leaving Australia soon".

'I'm ready for Canelo!'

Joe Smith Jr defended his WBO light-heavyweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of Steve Geffrard on Saturday night.

He dared Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to step up into his division: "If Canelo wants to come and fight me, I'm ready for him. That's the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight - it would be a big deal."

