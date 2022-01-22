Deontay Wilder warned by Bob Arum that Jared Anderson will soon be 'equipped to beat him' to become USA’s No 1 heavyweight

Deontay Wilder is still good enough to beat “pretty much anybody” but will be knocked off his perch permanently by the emerging Jared Anderson, promoter Bob Arum said.

Wilder was the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion feted as the biggest puncher in boxing history until he was masterfully beaten twice by Tyson Fury.

His future plans are unclear and, although he has been backed to still knock out the division's other major contenders, he will be replaced as America's top heavyweight by the up-and-coming Anderson, according to Arum.

Top Rank's Arum, who promotes Fury and Anderson, told Sky Sports: "Wilder is a terrific talent. He hits like a mule, as Tyson would attest to.

"Pretty much anybody in the heavyweight division would lose to Wilder.

"He should process.

"The one guy who will be equipped to beat him, by the end of this year, is Anderson.

"I would be prepared to discuss a potential Wilder vs Anderson fight by the end of this year.

"We are grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion after Fury."

Image: Wilder had three epic fights with Fury

Anderson is still just 22 and made his name as a sparring partner for Fury's preparations to fight Wilder.

The WBC champion, and his father John Fury, have both claimed that Anderson will be the future ruler of the division.

"Yes, that's what I really believe he will be," Arum said.

"When Fury hangs up the gloves, Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight."

Anderson has knocked out each of his first 11 opponents and his progress at such a young age has been compared to Mike Tyson, who became the youngest-ever heavyweight champion aged 20.

"Mike Tyson was a tremendous puncher who didn't show much boxing ability," Arum said.

"Jared has shown boxing ability and power. He reminds me more of a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson."

Anderson has previously warned his future opponents about his burgeoning reputation: "They can take heed or they can get run over.

"Listen to what he said.

"Make your money on other fighters or get run over.

"When they told me? I thought: 'Maybe I am that good!'.

"It is reassurance. It doesn't give me more confidence. But it helps to back it up."

