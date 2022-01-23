Gary Russell Jr beaten by Mark Magsayo bringing an end to men's boxing's longest world title reign

Gary Russell Jr was defeated by Mark Magsayo on Saturday night, ending men's boxing's longest active world championship reign.
Magsayo won by majority decision to capture the WBC featherweight title in New Jersey.
Russell Jr had been the champion for seven years but this was just his sixth fight since claiming the belt.
He clearly hurt his right shoulder while throwing a punch in the fourth round and was seriously compromised for the rest of the fight.
"I believe I have a torn tendon in my right shoulder," said Russell Jr. "I haven't competed in almost two years. This is what true champions do. I wanted to step into the ring and display my superiority regardless of the injury.
"I hurt the shoulder about two weeks ago. But I went through with the fight because I'm a true champion and this is what warriors do."
Manny Pacquiao's protégé Magsayo said: "I knew that he was hurt in round four.
"I took advantage of it because he was only using one hand. This was my opportunity to follow through.
"My coach was telling me to use good combinations and follow through. He said this is your chance to become a champion and now I am a champion."
