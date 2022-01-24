Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight 'will happen' if Joe Smith Jr maintains winning streak, says manager

Options for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez include light-heavyweights Joe Smith Jr and Artur Beterbiev, cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu and middleweight Jermall Charlo

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 24 January 2022 06:49, UK

Watch Joe Smith Jr's brutal knockout

Joe Smith Jr could emerge as a surprise contender to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he keeps winning, his manager says.

Smith Jr retained his WBO light-heavyweight title earlier this month by knocking out Steve Geffrard.

Pound-for-pound phenomenon Canelo has yet to confirm his first move of 2022 - although he has options across multiple weight divisions, including light-heavyweight.

Saul &#39;Canelo&#39; Alvarez
Image: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considering his next move

Asked if Smith Jr was an option, his manager Joe DeGuardia said: "Certainly, but that will depend on Canelo's plans as to when it could take place.

"Joe just has to keep winning and I think a Canelo fight will happen."

Smith Jr previously said: "If Canelo wants to come and fight me, I'm ready for him. That's the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight - it would be a big deal."

Joe Smith Jr wants Canelo Alvarez or Artur Beterbiev next

And promoter Bob Arum has said: "Canelo has expressed interest to me about fighting Artur Beterbiev or Smith Jr."

Smith Jr may also have Britain's Anthony Yarde as an option for his next fight.

Artur Beterbiev (IBF and WBC) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA) also hold belts at light-heavyweight which Canelo could target.

Artur Beterbiev had to negotiate a deep cut caused by a clash of heads but found an explosive finish to stop Marcus Browne

Canelo previously raided the light-heavyweight division by knocking out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt which Smith Jr now holds.

The brilliant Mexican is currently the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.

He had considered a brave move to cruiserweight to challenge world champion Ilunga Makabu, and he also counts Jermall Charlo, the WBC middleweight champion, as a serious option for his return.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas

