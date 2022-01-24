Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight 'will happen' if Joe Smith Jr maintains winning streak, says manager

Joe Smith Jr could emerge as a surprise contender to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he keeps winning, his manager says.

Smith Jr retained his WBO light-heavyweight title earlier this month by knocking out Steve Geffrard.

Pound-for-pound phenomenon Canelo has yet to confirm his first move of 2022 - although he has options across multiple weight divisions, including light-heavyweight.

Image: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considering his next move

Asked if Smith Jr was an option, his manager Joe DeGuardia said: "Certainly, but that will depend on Canelo's plans as to when it could take place.

"Joe just has to keep winning and I think a Canelo fight will happen."

Smith Jr previously said: "If Canelo wants to come and fight me, I'm ready for him. That's the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight - it would be a big deal."

Joe Smith Jr wants Canelo Alvarez or Artur Beterbiev next

And promoter Bob Arum has said: "Canelo has expressed interest to me about fighting Artur Beterbiev or Smith Jr."

Smith Jr may also have Britain's Anthony Yarde as an option for his next fight.

Artur Beterbiev (IBF and WBC) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA) also hold belts at light-heavyweight which Canelo could target.

Artur Beterbiev had to negotiate a deep cut caused by a clash of heads but found an explosive finish to stop Marcus Browne

Canelo previously raided the light-heavyweight division by knocking out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt which Smith Jr now holds.

The brilliant Mexican is currently the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.

He had considered a brave move to cruiserweight to challenge world champion Ilunga Makabu, and he also counts Jermall Charlo, the WBC middleweight champion, as a serious option for his return.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas