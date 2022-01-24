Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight 'will happen' if Joe Smith Jr maintains winning streak, says manager

Joe Smith Jr could emerge as a surprise contender to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he keeps winning, his manager says.
Smith Jr retained his WBO light-heavyweight title earlier this month by knocking out Steve Geffrard.
Pound-for-pound phenomenon Canelo has yet to confirm his first move of 2022 - although he has options across multiple weight divisions, including light-heavyweight.
Asked if Smith Jr was an option, his manager Joe DeGuardia said: "Certainly, but that will depend on Canelo's plans as to when it could take place.
"Joe just has to keep winning and I think a Canelo fight will happen."
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Vlahovic, Lingard, Alvarez latest
- Papers: Everton interview Pereira
- Kane's disallowed goal | Conte: 'Incredible' decision; Keane, Nev disagree
- Redknapp: Give Conte what he needs | Keane: Without CL, who will go there?
- Two arrests after objects thrown at Chelsea's Rudiger
- Moeen stars as England hold on for one-run win to level T20 series
- Hits and misses: Alisson excels, Lacazette toils
- Australian Open: Day Eight LIVE! Medvedev in action after Halep is beaten
- Vieira: Refs made 'huge' mistake | Redknapp: VAR got it wrong
- Rams hold off stunning Bucs comeback to reach NFC title game
Smith Jr previously said: "If Canelo wants to come and fight me, I'm ready for him. That's the fight I want. Everybody would love to see that fight - it would be a big deal."
And promoter Bob Arum has said: "Canelo has expressed interest to me about fighting Artur Beterbiev or Smith Jr."
Smith Jr may also have Britain's Anthony Yarde as an option for his next fight.
Artur Beterbiev (IBF and WBC) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA) also hold belts at light-heavyweight which Canelo could target.
Canelo previously raided the light-heavyweight division by knocking out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt which Smith Jr now holds.
The brilliant Mexican is currently the undisputed super-middleweight world champion.
He had considered a brave move to cruiserweight to challenge world champion Ilunga Makabu, and he also counts Jermall Charlo, the WBC middleweight champion, as a serious option for his return.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh
Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas