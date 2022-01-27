Carlos Takam still targeting major British heavyweight scalp and could return for UK fight

Carlos Takam has warned Britain’s heavyweight up-and-comers that he still wants a major win on UK shores.
The Cameroon-born veteran has forged a well-earned reputation for his durability and toughness during multiple appearances in British boxing rings.
He was frustrated by a 10th-round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua in their world heavyweight title fight - Takam was stopped on his feet amid a hail of unanswered punches but claimed he could have battled on.
He fought Derek Chisora in an unforgettable back-and-forth brawl which went the Brit's way and, more recently, was stopped in six rounds by Joe Joyce.
Takam has also knocked out Senad Gashi in the UK and wants to return, at the age of 41.
"Absolutely," his manager Joe DeGuardia said. "There is no shortage of top heavyweights in Britain and no shortage of great match-ups with Carlos."
Takam, who is now based in Las Vegas, has won 39 of his 46 fights and remains a difficult proposition for much of the division.
He was scheduled to step into the ring with undefeated Tony Yoka, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, in Paris this month but was forced to withdraw injured.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh
Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls