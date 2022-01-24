Anthony Joshua has 'options' amid reports he could step aside for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk title fight

Anthony Joshua is set to discuss a "number of options" on Tuesday, amid speculation that he could step aside to allow an undisputed world title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua had activated a rematch clause to fight Usyk again for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, but The Daily Telegraph has reported that the British star could agree a £15m deal which would allow the Ukrainian to face WBC king Fury instead.

Fury is yet to agree a mandatory defence of his WBC title against Dillian Whyte, with purse bids set to be scheduled on Wednesday if the two fighters cannot finalise terms.

Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "I'm meeting with AJ and 258 management [on Tuesday] to go through plans for his next fight.

Speaking in October, Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren said Anthony Joshua should not rematch Oleksandr Usyk so Fury can fight the Ukrainian in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

"We have a number of proposals and options to discuss.

"The goal remains the same of course - to re-capture the world heavyweight crown."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk has told Sky Sports that he is still awaiting confirmation of the Fury fight, or a rematch with Joshua.

"We are in talks regarding Fury fight since November," Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"And though AJ gave his consent (according to Telegraph) we still have not reached the final point in negotiations. And unless we get it - AJ rematch remains the basic option for us."

Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum is keen for them to unify the heavyweight division by beating Oleksandr Usyk before they take on Dillian Whyte.

Usyk became the new unified world champion in September after a points victory over Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

