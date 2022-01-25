Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields involved in social media spat as they edge closer to sharing the ring

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields have locked horns in a Twitter back-and-forth - and their dream fight could edge a step closer next week.

Shields will make her UK debut on Saturday February 5, live on Sky Sports on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, against Ema Kozin.

Victory would set up an undisputed middleweight championship fight with Marshall.

Image: Shields fights live on Sky Sports on February 5

Marshall mocked social media footage of Shields saying: "I never think about Savannah Marshall, I only think about the best. To me, Savannah Marshall is not the best."

Shields hit out at her rival: "You're a bum, you only fight last minute replacements, and I can't wait to whup her ass and smoke you next."

Marshall replied: "Your next opponent has declined a fight with me three times yet accepted a fight with you. Wonder why? Pillow fists."

Shields: "I don't care about being nice! Especially when a chick thinks she is going to keep coming for me.

"So if it's no respect for me, I have none for you. That goes for everybody.

"After I put on a show and display my phenomenal skills on February 5 a lot of folks better apologise."

The origin of this rivalry stems back to 2012 when Marshall won an amateur bout between them - it is the only time Shields has lost inside the boxing ring.

The American has won gold medals at consecutive Olympics, world titles in three divisions and undisputed titles in two divisions.

Marshall is the WBO middleweight champion.

If Shields retains her IBF, WBA and WBC belts next weekend, the fight that has been described as "the best in women's boxing history" draws nearer.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas