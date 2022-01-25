Florian Marku signs long-term deal with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER

Florian ‘The Albanian King’ Marku has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER as he continues his pursuit for a world title in 2022.

World ranked Marku is thrilled to put pen to paper with the next generation boxing promoter BOXXER that will see him continue to thrill fans on Sky Sports - and he is primed and ready to face the best in the division.

Domestically and globally the 147lbs class houses some of the biggest and best names in the sport and Marku is confident he can carve his own route to becoming world champion.

Image: Florian Marku is an undefeated welterweight

Marku said: “I’m delighted to sign an exclusive long term deal with BOXXER. I want to give my fans what they want: the best fights on the biggest platform - and in Sky Sports we have that. I cannot wait to put on a show for all my fans all over the world.

"I am coming for everyone at 147 - watch this space.”

Image: Florian Marku is gunning for the domestic scene's top welterweights

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder, said: “We’ve had a long and successful association with Florian as he was one of the first boxers that we got involved with.

"He featured on our early tournament shows which saw his popularity and reputation grow from strength to strength.

"We’re delighted to now sign this long-term deal as we head into the most important phase of his career that will see face the best at 147lbs.”

Image: Florian Marku has joined BOXXER

Adam Morallee, CEO at S-Jam Boxing, said: “Florian is a huge draw: he’s entertaining and a massive ticket seller.

"He’s now got a great platform with BOXXER and Sky Sports to move on to the next level and become a household name in the UK.

"There are so many great fights for him at 147lbs: the next two years are going to be big for Florian Marku.”

Image: Florian Marku is known for his feisty side...

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports said: “Everyone at Sky Sports is very pleased that Florian Marku has signed for our promotional partners BOXXER.

"Florian is a really engaging character who is extremely popular and who is demanding the biggest and most exciting fights."

