Chris Eubank Jr warns Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez that a fight between them in the UK 'has to happen'

Chris Eubank Jr insists he would "fight fire with fire" and throw punches "hard and fast" in an inevitable showdown with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
Eubank Jr can explode into world title contention if he wins Saturday's huge grudge match against Liam Williams in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.
He is targeting boxing's pound-for-pound king and undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo, who has already beaten seven Brits including ending the unbeaten title reigns of Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith.
"All these guys do the same thing - they dance, trying to not get knocked out, but eventually Canelo catches up with them," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.
"His bread and butter is to hunt guys that run away.
"You have got to fight fire with fire. Make him respect you. That's exactly what I would do.
"Let those hands go hard and fast! So he doesn't end up just teeing off on you, against the ropes."
Canelo beat Saunders, Smith and Caleb Plant (all previously undefeated super-middleweight champions) inside a year and now counts WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo as an option for his next fight.
But he has long been linked with a fight in the UK and Eubank Jr believes he could welcome the Mexican superstar.
"The fight will happen. It has to happen," Eubank Jr said.
"He is running out of guys to fight.
"Canelo needs to fight guys that people will be excited about.
"I've been told he wants to fight in the UK. In the UK, there is absolutely nobody else who would be a better fight for him than me.
"It has got to happen."
