Josh Taylor warns Jack Catterall that 'respect' will turn to 'needle' in days before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor insists "the needle will come" in an ominous threat to Jack Catterall as tension builds ahead of their undisputed title fight.
Taylor will defend every major belt in the super-lightweight division against Catterall on Saturday, February 26, live on Sky Sports, in a fascinating battle between undefeated Brits.
Taylor told Sky Sports that the animosity will slowly build: "I like to show respect. But it depends on how they act towards you.
"It is calm and relaxed - but there is time for the needle to come! And it will come.
"The closer the fight gets, it will come."
Taylor said about his mandatory challenger: "He's a good fighter, I've got a lot of respect for Jack.
"But he will come up short. He will taste his first defeat as a professional.
"He's a good fighter. He just isn't as good as I am.
"It is a step up in class for him because he hasn't boxed at the level that I have. He is a talented fighter but he hasn't got what it takes to beat me."
Taylor won the World Boxing Super Series by beating fellow unbeaten world champion Regis Prograis, then beat Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to become undisputed.
But Catterall said: "I beat Josh by listening to instructions, doing the stuff that we've worked on since the very start of my career. Using everything I've learned over the years, and executing it."
Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore praised Taylor: "He is a high-octane, exciting fighter.
"Mistakes that a fighter of his calibre makes are few and far between.
"But the antidotes to Taylor's style? Jack has them.
"I remember the switch in Ricky Hatton [before his famous win over Kostya Tszyu] and it reminds me of Jack.
"He has always been focused but he has gone up two or three levels."
