Josh Taylor warns Jack Catterall that 'respect' will turn to 'needle' in days before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor will fight Jack Catterall on February 26, live on Sky Sports, in an undisputed title fight. He said: "It is calm and relaxed - but there is time for the needle to come! And it will come. The closer the fight gets, it will come."

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Tuesday 25 January 2022 16:12, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Josh Taylor warns Jack Catterall to expect tension to increase

Josh Taylor insists "the needle will come" in an ominous threat to Jack Catterall as tension builds ahead of their undisputed title fight.

Taylor will defend every major belt in the super-lightweight division against Catterall on Saturday, February 26, live on Sky Sports, in a fascinating battle between undefeated Brits.

Taylor told Sky Sports that the animosity will slowly build: "I like to show respect. But it depends on how they act towards you.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jack Catterall admits his undisputed world super-lightweight title fight against Josh Taylor on February 26 is a step up but he is ready to use everything he has learned to beat him.

"It is calm and relaxed - but there is time for the needle to come! And it will come.

"The closer the fight gets, it will come."

Trending

Taylor said about his mandatory challenger: "He's a good fighter, I've got a lot of respect for Jack.

Josh Taylor
Image: Taylor vs Catterall, February 26, live on Sky Sports

"But he will come up short. He will taste his first defeat as a professional.

Also See:

"He's a good fighter. He just isn't as good as I am.

"It is a step up in class for him because he hasn't boxed at the level that I have. He is a talented fighter but he hasn't got what it takes to beat me."

Taylor won the World Boxing Super Series by beating fellow unbeaten world champion Regis Prograis, then beat Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to become undisputed.

Josh Taylor
Image: Taylor made history as undisputed champion

But Catterall said: "I beat Josh by listening to instructions, doing the stuff that we've worked on since the very start of my career. Using everything I've learned over the years, and executing it."

Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore praised Taylor: "He is a high-octane, exciting fighter.

"Mistakes that a fighter of his calibre makes are few and far between.

"But the antidotes to Taylor's style? Jack has them.

Jack Catterall, Frank Warren
Image: Catterall is Taylor's mandatory challenger

"I remember the switch in Ricky Hatton [before his famous win over Kostya Tszyu] and it reminds me of Jack.

"He has always been focused but he has gone up two or three levels."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema