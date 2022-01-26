Chris Eubank Jr to embrace ‘bad guy’ persona in Liam Williams’ home city: ‘When the crowd boos me, I fight better’

Chris Eubank Jr has said “there is nothing to respect” about Liam Williams and vowed to knock his rival out of the sport.
Eubank Jr and Williams will settle their personal animosity next Saturday on February 5 in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.
Williams said: "Me and Chris aren't each other's biggest fans. It is personal.
"He feels like he's above everybody and can look down on everybody.
"He's in for a rude awakening when he comes to Cardiff."
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Guimaraes, Alli, Diaz latest
- 'It was time to speak' - Haaland defends comments over Dortmund 'pressure'
- West Indies vs England, third T20I LIVE!
- Newcastle agree £30m Guimaraes fee | Toon target Brighton's Burn
- Pereira: 'It's time for Everton decisions' | 'Critics don't know me'
- Scottish Premiership LIVE! Celtic & Rangers in action
- Papers: Man Utd set to loan out Lingard and Van de Beek
- Infantino comments on African migrants 'completely unacceptable'
- Fury vs Whyte deadline extended for 'final' time
- Manchester derby, Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in March
Eubank Jr responded: "It couldn't be further from the truth! I'm a laid back, down to earth kind of guy.
"I look down on him because of the things he has said and the way he conducts himself.
"He knows what is coming. He has dug a very deep hole."
Williams hit back: "I don't like the guy. I don't need more encouragement. I am fired up."
Eubank Jr explained their grudge: "I respect all fighters. But as a man? A person? A human being? There is nothing to respect. He doesn't carry himself well. He isn't a good representative of the sport.
"He needs to be pushed out of boxing and that's what I am going to do."
Eubank Jr said about fighting in Williams' home city: "I expect it to be hostile. If it is, I'll deal with it. I've been the 'bad guy' many times. When the crowd boos me, I fight better."
Williams snarled: "If he wants to have a tear-up he will come off second-best. And he can't out-box me."
Eubank Jr said: "There are many ways to beat a man like Liam Williams. I will feel him out then decide which route to take to break him down and knock him out."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh
Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas