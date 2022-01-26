Chris Eubank Jr to embrace ‘bad guy’ persona in Liam Williams’ home city: ‘When the crowd boos me, I fight better’

Chris Eubank Jr has said “there is nothing to respect” about Liam Williams and vowed to knock his rival out of the sport.

Eubank Jr and Williams will settle their personal animosity next Saturday on February 5 in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

Williams said: "Me and Chris aren't each other's biggest fans. It is personal.

"He feels like he's above everybody and can look down on everybody.

"He's in for a rude awakening when he comes to Cardiff."

Eubank Jr responded: "It couldn't be further from the truth! I'm a laid back, down to earth kind of guy.

"I look down on him because of the things he has said and the way he conducts himself.

"He knows what is coming. He has dug a very deep hole."

Williams hit back: "I don't like the guy. I don't need more encouragement. I am fired up."

Eubank Jr explained their grudge: "I respect all fighters. But as a man? A person? A human being? There is nothing to respect. He doesn't carry himself well. He isn't a good representative of the sport.

"He needs to be pushed out of boxing and that's what I am going to do."

Eubank Jr said about fighting in Williams' home city: "I expect it to be hostile. If it is, I'll deal with it. I've been the 'bad guy' many times. When the crowd boos me, I fight better."

Williams snarled: "If he wants to have a tear-up he will come off second-best. And he can't out-box me."

Eubank Jr said: "There are many ways to beat a man like Liam Williams. I will feel him out then decide which route to take to break him down and knock him out."

