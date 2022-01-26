Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte negotiation deadline extended by a further 48 hours

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been granted a further 48 hours to freely negotiate their fight before purse bids are made.

The deadline for Fury and Whyte to agree a WBC heavyweight championship fight was due at 6pm Wednesday January 26 but has been pushed back for the "final" time to Friday, the governing body has said.

Purse bids would allow any promoter to enter the talks and finance the fight.

Will Whyte fight Fury?

Whyte has been named as the mandatory challenger to Fury's title by the WBC, but is currently in arbitration with the governing body.

Anthony Joshua has meanwhile denied reports that he will be paid to step aside from the rematch that he triggered against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, to allow Fury and Usyk to stage an undisputed title fight.

Joshua said: "I'm hearing people say 'AJ accepts £15m to step aside'. I haven't signed a contract, I haven't seen a contract. So as it stands, stop listening until it comes from me.

"I'm the man in control of my destiny."

Joshua triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk

His promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports about Joshua's immediate plan: "We have a number of proposals and options to discuss."

Fury criticised his rivals: "Tick, tick, tock. Is Whyte going to fight me? Is Joshua going to step aside?

"Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums. I am sick of listening to their excuses."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports: "Though AJ gave his consent (according to The Telegraph) we still have not reached the final point in negotiations. And unless we get it - AJ rematch remains the basic option for us."

If Fury and Usyk agree a deal to contest every major belt in the weight class, it would likely have to be before the WBC call for purse bids to finalise Fury vs Whyte.

They now have an extra two days to thrash out the immediate future of the heavyweight division.

