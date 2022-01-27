Claressa Shields reveals inspiration from Floyd Mayweather and says boxing legend will be ringside for her UK debut

Claressa Shields says a training session with Floyd Mayweather "has pushed my confidence even higher" ahead of her UK debut.

Shields will make her UK debut next Saturday on February 5 in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin on the undercard to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams.

She said about training with the retired superstar with the 50-0 record: "Training with Floyd Mayweather has pushed my confidence even higher.

In the gym with @FloydMayweather ! Feb 5th gonna be different! Make my words! pic.twitter.com/1tfxwrpfZv — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 26, 2022

"He's very fond of my skills and my power and he said he's going to fly to the UK to watch this fight.

"So I'm definitely looking to put on a great show.

"If I had to use one word for this camp, it would be: uncomfortable. I made sure that I got out of my comfort zone for this fight. I'm making sure that I have all my tools and going to the Mayweather Boxing Club has really sharpened those tools."

If Shields retains her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight championships against Kozin next week she will edge a step closer to facing WBO champion Savannah Marshall in the biggest women's boxing match ever.

"I've never overlooked an opponent and I won't just because of the Savannah Marshall fight," she said.

"We've always had someone that we're already working on facing for the next fight. I've been in this situation before. I'm focusing on the person who has earned the right to fight me. Kozin is my mandatory, and I respect that this is a huge opportunity for her.

Shields has won back-to-back Olympic gold medals - at London 2012, she triumphed as a 17-year-old.

"I'm expecting the UK fans to be very excited to see me," she said.

"When I walked out there in London for my gold medal match in 2012, it was an explosive crowd. They have great fans and I'm excited to be back to show off all my improvement since 2012.

Image: Shields makes UK debut next Saturday

"I'm going to bring my world championship experience to this fight. She has more fights as a pro than me, but she has not fought the top-tier champions like I have.

"That's definitely to my advantage in this fight. She's going to see my experience in this fight and see that it's totally different at this level."

