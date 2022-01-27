Tyson Fury tells Dillian Whyte 'you are getting annihilated' in biggest hint yet that fight will be agreed

Tyson Fury has lashed out at Dillian Whyte in the most significant suggestion yet that their fight will be agreed.
Fury has been in talks to defend his WBC heavyweight championship against mandatory challenger Whyte.
Fury said on Thursday: "I can't wait to punch Whyte's face in!
"I'll give him the best hiding he's ever had.
"Whyte, train hard! Because you are getting annihilated."
Fury's UK-based promoter Frank Warren said: "The heavyweight king has spoken."
It briefly appeared that Oleksandr Usyk was an option to fight Fury to decide the division's undisputed champion - although Anthony Joshua denied reports that he had agreed to step aside from his contracted rematch with the Ukrainian who beat him last year.
Fury had previously hinted that Joshua had chosen to go ahead with a second fight against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Usyk, instead of opting to step aside and fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk.
"Joshua and [his promoter] Eddie Hearn are the worst businessmen in history - today they lost $90m," Fury claimed.
The WBC confirmed on Wednesday that the free negotiation period between Fury and Whyte would be extended for the final time until Friday January 28.
If a deal has not been privately struck, purse bids will then be made - enabling any promoter to enter the negotiations and finance the fight.
The WBC previously ruled that Fury should keep 80 per cent of the total earnings from a fight with Whyte.
Whyte remains in arbitration with the WBC.
