Natasha Jonas to fight for world title on Amir Khan-Kell Brook undercard on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Natasha Jonas will have a chance to finally become a world champion when she fights Ewa Piatkowska for the vacant WBO super-welterweight championship on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The belt that was formerly held by Claressa Shields will be the prize for Jonas against a former two-time WBC champion.

Jonas said: "Before I signed with BOXXER, my management and I had a meeting with Ben Shalom and told him what my goals and ambitions were and what I wanted to achieve before leaving the sport.

Image: Natasha Jonas is set to fight for a world title live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I knew it wouldn't be easy with so many champions tied up but Ben assured me he would make it happen and he hasn't let me down.

"I know it's a big risk but those risky fights have brought out the best in me and I'm ready. I'm looking forward to it, it couldn't be on a bigger show for north-west boxing and after I've boxed I'll be in the crowd myself to enjoy the main event. I am over the moon and I want to step up and get that world championship."

Image: Jonas could finally become a world champion

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: "Jonas has been a pioneer for female boxing in the UK and we're delighted that we were able to deliver this opportunity for her to add a major world title to her outstanding list of achievements on what will be the biggest British boxing card of the year."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "It's absolutely fabulous that Natasha Jonas, one of our leading fighters, has a golden opportunity of lifting the world title on such a huge occasion.

Image: Jonas pushed Katie Taylor to the limit

"This is once again a tough challenge for Tasha as she must get through highly-regarded former world champion Ewa Piatkowska.

"It's a cracking chief support fight on the massive Khan-Brook card and a wonderful chance for Tasha to make her boxing dreams finally come true."

Also on the undercard, Manchester's Brad Rea returns to the ring for an eight-round rumble with undefeated Irish southpaw Craig McCarthy.

Image: Jonas battled Terri Harper to a draw

Manchester's Charlie Schofield will defend the English super-middleweight title against Germaine Browne.

Yorkshire super-featherweight threat Ibrahim Nadim, who trains under Ricky Hatton, will also feature.

Top cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley and battling brothers Adam Azim and Hassan Azim were already confirmed for the undercard.

