Natasha Jonas to fight for world title on Amir Khan-Kell Brook undercard on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Thursday 27 January 2022 15:41, UK

Natasha Jonas will take on Ewa Piatkowska for the vacant WBO super welterweight title on Khan v Brook card at the Manchester Arena on February 19

Natasha Jonas will have a chance to finally become a world champion when she fights Ewa Piatkowska for the vacant WBO super-welterweight championship on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The belt that was formerly held by Claressa Shields will be the prize for Jonas against a former two-time WBC champion.

Jonas said: "Before I signed with BOXXER, my management and I had a meeting with Ben Shalom and told him what my goals and ambitions were and what I wanted to achieve before leaving the sport.

Natasha Jonas
Image: Natasha Jonas is set to fight for a world title live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I knew it wouldn't be easy with so many champions tied up but Ben assured me he would make it happen and he hasn't let me down.

"I know it's a big risk but those risky fights have brought out the best in me and I'm ready. I'm looking forward to it, it couldn't be on a bigger show for north-west boxing and after I've boxed I'll be in the crowd myself to enjoy the main event. I am over the moon and I want to step up and get that world championship."

Trending

Natasha Jonas
Image: Jonas could finally become a world champion

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: "Jonas has been a pioneer for female boxing in the UK and we're delighted that we were able to deliver this opportunity for her to add a major world title to her outstanding list of achievements on what will be the biggest British boxing card of the year."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "It's absolutely fabulous that Natasha Jonas, one of our leading fighters, has a golden opportunity of lifting the world title on such a huge occasion.

Also See:

Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas
Image: Jonas pushed Katie Taylor to the limit

"This is once again a tough challenge for Tasha as she must get through highly-regarded former world champion Ewa Piatkowska.

"It's a cracking chief support fight on the massive Khan-Brook card and a wonderful chance for Tasha to make her boxing dreams finally come true."

Also on the undercard, Manchester's Brad Rea returns to the ring for an eight-round rumble with undefeated Irish southpaw Craig McCarthy.

Natasha Jonas, Terri Harper
Image: Jonas battled Terri Harper to a draw

Manchester's Charlie Schofield will defend the English super-middleweight title against Germaine Browne.

Yorkshire super-featherweight threat Ibrahim Nadim, who trains under Ricky Hatton, will also feature.

Top cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley and battling brothers Adam Azim and Hassan Azim were already confirmed for the undercard.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title
Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas

