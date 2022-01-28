Chris Eubank Jr on Anthony Joshua training: 'The hunger is still there – he is trying to get better'

Chris Eubank Jr has encouraged Anthony Joshua’s search for a new trainer and insists “he was looking hungry” when they shared a gym.

Eubank Jr returns to the ring next Saturday on February 5 in Liam Williams' home city of Cardiff, live on Sky Sports, for a major all-British grudge match.

He now has Roy Jones Jr as the inspiration in his corner after spending years experimenting with his training set-up - earlier this month he worked out alongside Joshua, who is trialling new members to his team ahead of a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Image: Joshua and Eubank Jr trained together this month

"Importantly, he was looking hungry," Eubank Jr said about Joshua.

"Despite how much money he has made and how many fights he has won, the hunger is still there which means a lot.

"He is trying to get better by looking for a new trainer so he can change his tactics and beat Usyk.

"I would love to see that.

"He showed in his second fight with Andy Ruiz Jr that he can switch game-plans and learn from his mistakes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Gloves Are Off preview - Eubank Jr vs Williams

Tyson Fury's call-out of Dillian Whyte is the strongest suggestion yet that they will meet in a WBC title fight, leaving Joshua to challenge for Usyk's IBF, WBA and WBO belts in a rematch.

Joshua has spent time training with US-based veterans Ronnie Shields, Virgil Hunter and Eddy Reynoso in an effort to revamp his preparation.

Eubank Jr said: "After a loss, you think: 'How can I get better? How can I do things differently?'

"You can't keep doing the same thing because it didn't work.

"You have to find somebody that you really connect with.

Image: Trainer Roy Jones Jr has reinvigorated Eubank Jr

"Don't go to the first person that you meet. Go to America, go to other countries.

"If you hear someone is good to work with? Go and work with them. Test it out."

"Then choose."

