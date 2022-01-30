Chris Eubank Jr 'an embarrassment' to family name says Liam Williams as tension boils over with grudge match looming

Chris Eubank Jr is "more interested in being a celebrity" than a fighter, Liam Williams has criticised as the animosity builds towards their fight.
Eubank Jr will head to Williams' home city of Cardiff on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, to finally settle a bitter feud that began on social media and has continued face-to-face.
"I don't like this man. He is a total clown," blasted Williams on The Gloves Are Off, which is available On Demand now.
"He is running off the Eubank name. He is an embarrassment to the Eubank name.
"He isn't half the fighter that his father was.
"He is more interested in being a celebrity than a fighter."
Eubank Jr shot back: "Celebrity? Celebrity hasn't kept me in the game for 10 years and won me 31 fights.
"If you're not the real deal, you don't win, you don't get the following or the fandom that I have.
"If I am a fake, why has he been calling me out?"
Williams said: "It will be difficult to dent his confidence because he is a confident guy. That's how his dad was as well.
"Confidence doesn't win fights. You need to back it up. You need to stand and have a punch-up. That's what I'm about."
