Chris Eubank Jr 'an embarrassment' to family name says Liam Williams as tension boils over with grudge match looming

Chris Eubank Jr is "more interested in being a celebrity" than a fighter, Liam Williams has criticised as the animosity builds towards their fight.

Eubank Jr will head to Williams' home city of Cardiff on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, to finally settle a bitter feud that began on social media and has continued face-to-face.

"I don't like this man. He is a total clown," blasted Williams on The Gloves Are Off, which is available On Demand now.

"He is running off the Eubank name. He is an embarrassment to the Eubank name.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams exchanged verbal blows when they came face to face in The Gloves Are Off studio, ahead of their clash in Cardiff on February 5

"He isn't half the fighter that his father was.

"He is more interested in being a celebrity than a fighter."

Eubank Jr shot back: "Celebrity? Celebrity hasn't kept me in the game for 10 years and won me 31 fights.

"If you're not the real deal, you don't win, you don't get the following or the fandom that I have.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions were running high in The Gloves Are Off studio as Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams refused to shake hands ahead of their clash on February 5

"If I am a fake, why has he been calling me out?"

Williams said: "It will be difficult to dent his confidence because he is a confident guy. That's how his dad was as well.

"Confidence doesn't win fights. You need to back it up. You need to stand and have a punch-up. That's what I'm about."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas