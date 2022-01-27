Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano on April 30 at New York's Madison Square Garden in historic women's fight

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed championship against Amanda Serrano on April 30 at Madison Square Garden.
They will become the first women to headline at the iconic New York venue in one of female boxing's biggest ever nights.
Claressa Shields makes her UK debut next Saturday on February 5, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin knowing that a win will set up a mega-fight with Savannah Marshall which would add to a landmark 2022 in women's boxing.
Ireland's Taylor said about facing her long-time rival Serrano: "This is a fight I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I'm in the sport for.
"People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen.
"When I turned professional, my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It's such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one."
Serrano said: "It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor.
"Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute. On April 30 I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide."
