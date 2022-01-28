Anthony Joshua's 258 Management signs Ben Whittaker, the Olympic silver medallist

Anthony Joshua's 258 Management has signed up Ben Whittaker, who won an Olympic silver medal last summer, ahead of his pro debut.

Whittaker said: "I don't really get excited about much, but I'm looking forward to starting the journey!

"I've had a lot of people come to me regarding management, but I believe the right fit for me was 258, they have proven themselves with other fighters and they have the same vision as me. Not only that we have known each other for a while now so it made sense to team up."

Image: Whittaker has joined Joshua's management team

258 MGT Managing Director Freddie Cunningham said: "We identified Ben a long time ago and have been pursuing him for a while now, his performance at the Olympics and the media attention he generated not only back in the UK but also in Japan only confirmed what we knew. We want to make him into one of the biggest stars of the sport and one of the first from the UK to break into the Asian market and appeal to a younger audience demographic.

"Ben will need to work hard in the ring and perform to his full potential but with that, his character and entertainment inside and outside of the ropes there is no limit to what he can achieve."

258 MGT Chief Operating Officer David Ghansa said: "We have consistently worked with the best in boxing and now with great pleasure we can announce teaming up with Ben. He is the not only the future of boxing but a soon to be global superstar who will set the scene on fire from the start."