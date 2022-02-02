Savannah Marshall will fight Femke Hermans in WBO middleweight title defence on March 12 in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports

Savannah Marshall will defend her WBO middleweight championship against Femke Hermans on March 12 in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

It is a triumphant return to the north-east for Marshall five months after she sensationally knocked out Lolita Muzeya.

Marshall's next challenger Hermans is the EBU European champion and took Claressa Shields the 10-round distance when they battled in 2018.

Image: Savannah Marshall live on Sky Sports

Shields makes her UK debut against Ema Kozin on Saturday in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports - if she and Marshall both win their next title defences, they expect to finally meet inside the ring to settle their rivalry.

Marshall's fight on March 12 headlines a BOXXER co-promotion with Wasserman Boxing.

"After the reception I received last time I'm really excited to fight in Newcastle again," Marshall said.

"The fans were unbelievable and I couldn't have asked for a better turnout or better support. That was a great night and I can't wait to do it again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields traded verbals

"Femke and I were due to fight last year, but she tested positive for Covid in fight week so it was called off at the last minute. We know each other quite well - she's studied me, I've studied her. She's only ever lost to the best in the world and she's a former world champion herself, so I'm looking at a tough night in Newcastle."

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: "To hear the roaring support that Savannah received for her first time headlining in Newcastle was a very special moment that I think marked her arrival on the centre stage of British sport.

"She's got a very tough opponent for this key fight in March and I think we're going to see a career-best performance in front of another sold-out crowd."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "Wonderful news that Savannah Marshall is back defending her WBO middleweight crown in Newcastle - where she shone last time out!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields sends a warning shot to Savannah Marshall upon her UK arrival

"Sav is becoming a massive name now in her native north-east and she must overcome former world champion Femke Hermans in order to keep her mega match with Claressa Shields on track!

"Savannah will also be with us in Cardiff this weekend to spy on Claressa's IBF, WBA and WBC title clash with Ema Kozin - can both boxing stars keep their belts for a huge battle of the undisputed champions this summer?"

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said: “We’re excited to be back in the north-east for what promises to be a spectacular night of boxing in Newcastle.

“Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans headlines an action-packed card that will also feature incredible talent from the Wasserman Boxing and BOXXER stables in this co-promoted event live on Sky Sports. We look forward to announcing more details soon.”

