Amir Khan vs Kell Brook is on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Scroll down for booking information - how to book via remote or online; ways to watch; non-Sky or Cable customers; details to order via phone; Sky Glass info

Khan vs Brook: Timing, pricing, booking details for all-British grudge match on Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan says he believes his opponent Kell Brook 'doesn't have a chance' in their huge grudge fight in Manchester on February 19

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle British boxing's longest-standing grudge on Saturday February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Scroll down to find:

How to book via remote or online

Ways to watch

Non-Sky customers or Cable customers - how to order

Details to order via phone

Sky Glass info

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday February 19 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) and in UHD (Dolby Atmos available).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers up until midnight on Friday February 18.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday February 19.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 3pm on Sunday February 20.

Booking information

Sky Q

For Sky Q - From Saturday February 12, navigate to sports and then Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. Alternatively, from Saturday February 5 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office, following the same actions.

Sky +

For Sky+ - From Saturday February 12, Press Box Office, then scroll to Sports. Use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. Alternatively, from Saturday February 5 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office, following the same actions.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Sky Glass

For Sky Glass - to find out how you can watch the event on Sky Glass please click here.

To book online (Sky Q and Sky+ customers only)

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online via the Sky Sports Box Office App

Watch Khan vs Brook online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) "

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

This will give you access. You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

Ways to watch

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Now

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday February 18 to midnight Saturday February 19.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.