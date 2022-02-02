Chris Eubank Jr warns Liam Williams: 'My objective is to punish him until he gets knocked out or he quits'

Chris Eubank Jr has called Liam Williams "a bad representative of the sport" and vowed to end their grudge match inside the distance.

Eubank Jr and Williams clash to end their dispute on Saturday night in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr said about being in his rival's home city: "Am I the bad guy? I don't know if I like that title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr worked the pads with Roy Jones Jr

"We are in his back garden. But we are feeling strong and fit. I am very motivated.

"I am a stand-up guy and a standard-bearer for the sport, someone that kids can look up to and say: 'I want to be like him'.

"Their parents want them to be like me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Williams didn't hold back on the pads

"Williams is a bad representative of the sport. The way he talks, the way he holds himself. He needs to be pushed out of boxing.

"He's in for a serious and rude awakening.

"Anywhere the fight goes, he'll be out of his depth. A fight, a boxing match, chess, a punch-up. I'll be on him all night until he quits.

"I don't see this fight going 12 rounds.

Image: Williams will have hometown support in Cardiff

"My objective is to punish him until he gets knocked out or he quits."

Williams' new trainer is Adam Booth who spent an ill-fated period training Eubank Jr until they fell out.

An added complication is that Harlem Eubank, Chris Jr's cousin who is on Saturday's undercard, also trains under Booth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank admits he has had to change his training routine to avoid bumping into Liam Williams at the gym.

Eubank Jr said: "It doesn't matter who trains him. The outcome will be the same."

Harlem Eubank added: "It's awkward for Chris, and even more awkward for me. Chris is my family but I'm in the same gym as his opposition.

"It's difficult.

"I stated to Adam when it first happened: 'I can't be in the gym at the same time as Liam. I don't want to cross paths because I don't want a camaraderie'.

"I fully back Chris. He is family, he is blood.

"Adam knows my stance."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas