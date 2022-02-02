Chris Eubank Jr warns Liam Williams: 'My objective is to punish him until he gets knocked out or he quits'

Chris Eubank Jr has called Liam Williams "a bad representative of the sport" and vowed to end their grudge match inside the distance.
Eubank Jr and Williams clash to end their dispute on Saturday night in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.
Eubank Jr said about being in his rival's home city: "Am I the bad guy? I don't know if I like that title.
"We are in his back garden. But we are feeling strong and fit. I am very motivated.
"I am a stand-up guy and a standard-bearer for the sport, someone that kids can look up to and say: 'I want to be like him'.
"Their parents want them to be like me.
"Williams is a bad representative of the sport. The way he talks, the way he holds himself. He needs to be pushed out of boxing.
"He's in for a serious and rude awakening.
"Anywhere the fight goes, he'll be out of his depth. A fight, a boxing match, chess, a punch-up. I'll be on him all night until he quits.
"I don't see this fight going 12 rounds.
"My objective is to punish him until he gets knocked out or he quits."
Williams' new trainer is Adam Booth who spent an ill-fated period training Eubank Jr until they fell out.
An added complication is that Harlem Eubank, Chris Jr's cousin who is on Saturday's undercard, also trains under Booth.
Eubank Jr said: "It doesn't matter who trains him. The outcome will be the same."
Harlem Eubank added: "It's awkward for Chris, and even more awkward for me. Chris is my family but I'm in the same gym as his opposition.
"It's difficult.
"I stated to Adam when it first happened: 'I can't be in the gym at the same time as Liam. I don't want to cross paths because I don't want a camaraderie'.
"I fully back Chris. He is family, he is blood.
"Adam knows my stance."
