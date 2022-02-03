Chris Eubank Jr 'doubts his ability', claims Liam Williams, because he inserted a rematch clause into bad-tempered fight

Chris Eubank Jr "will drop a level" in defeat and has shown weakness by inserting a rematch clause into the fight with Liam Williams, his rival has said.
Williams has home advantage in Cardiff when his bitter rivalry with Eubank Jr is settled on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
"I'm ready to put an end to this guy," Williams said at Thursday's press conference. "After this fight he will drop a level.
"I've got a better skill-set. I punch harder. He is mentally tough and takes a good shot but his legs are robotic. He moves like he has wooden legs.
"Chris, once the going gets tough, will revert back [to his old style].
"Chris has a rematch clause for this fight so he obviously doubts his ability.
"If he thinks he's going to blow me out of the water, why has he got a rematch clause?
"I've got the power to stop him and knock him out. It will be very intense."
Eubank Jr shot back: "I am on the way to world titles and cleaning up the middleweight division.
"Rematch clauses? Business is business.
"I will stand over him, looking down, raising my fists.
"We have the styles to make this an epic fight.
"We'll see who has the better chin, speed, tactics, footwork.
"I don't try to deceive. That will be proven.
"He doesn't have the chin to withstand the punishment that is coming his way.
"I know what I've done to guys that two or three times as tough as him."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Saturday March 12 in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas