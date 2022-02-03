Chris Eubank Jr 'doubts his ability', claims Liam Williams, because he inserted a rematch clause into bad-tempered fight

Chris Eubank Jr "will drop a level" in defeat and has shown weakness by inserting a rematch clause into the fight with Liam Williams, his rival has said.

Williams has home advantage in Cardiff when his bitter rivalry with Eubank Jr is settled on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm ready to put an end to this guy," Williams said at Thursday's press conference. "After this fight he will drop a level.

"I've got a better skill-set. I punch harder. He is mentally tough and takes a good shot but his legs are robotic. He moves like he has wooden legs.

"Chris, once the going gets tough, will revert back [to his old style].

"Chris has a rematch clause for this fight so he obviously doubts his ability.

"If he thinks he's going to blow me out of the water, why has he got a rematch clause?

"I've got the power to stop him and knock him out. It will be very intense."

Eubank Jr shot back: "I am on the way to world titles and cleaning up the middleweight division.

"Rematch clauses? Business is business.

"I will stand over him, looking down, raising my fists.

"We have the styles to make this an epic fight.

"We'll see who has the better chin, speed, tactics, footwork.

"I don't try to deceive. That will be proven.

"He doesn't have the chin to withstand the punishment that is coming his way.

"I know what I've done to guys that two or three times as tough as him."

