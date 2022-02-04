Chris Eubank Jr fit and firing at weigh-in before warning Liam Williams ahead of face-off: 'Words won’t change anything'

Chris Eubank Jr warned Liam Williams ahead of the final face-off that any last words of trash talk will not alter the outcome of their fight.

Eubank Jr and Williams meet at a special 'final face-off' event at 5pm on Friday evening - which you can watch via a free live stream on Sky Sports' website, app and social media - after weighing in successfully in the afternoon.

The warring rivals shared a few brutal whispers when they went face to face on Thursday but Eubank Jr insists that a repeat will not faze him.

Image: Eubank Jr was previously a super-middleweight

"I don't care," he said.

"He said a couple of things yesterday.

"But, at this stage, both fighters know that words won't change anything.

"I am just ready to fight."

Image: Williams looked ripped at the 160lbs limit

Eubank Jr looked in impeccable condition after successfully making the 160lbs middleweight limit.

He revealed: "I ate all through the night! Chicken breast, sweet potato, apples, bananas, cashew nuts. I had to eat so I didn't drop below the weight.

"I am a middleweight.

"At super-middleweight I had eggs, bacon, hash browns and probably a jam croissant on the day of the weigh-in! I was never a super-middleweight.

"It's an awesome feeling when the hard work has been done.

"The fight is the easy part.

"The media, the weight cutting, the trash talk is a means to get to the ring."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields said she feels relaxed and comfortable after she weighed in ahead of her middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin on Saturday.

Image: Claressa Shields was inside the middleweight limit

Image: Ema Kozin is Shields' undefeated challenger

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas