Chris Eubank Jr fit and firing at weigh-in before warning Liam Williams ahead of face-off: 'Words won’t change anything'

Chris Eubank Jr warned Liam Williams ahead of the final face-off that any last words of trash talk will not alter the outcome of their fight.
Eubank Jr and Williams meet at a special 'final face-off' event at 5pm on Friday evening - which you can watch via a free live stream on Sky Sports' website, app and social media - after weighing in successfully in the afternoon.
The warring rivals shared a few brutal whispers when they went face to face on Thursday but Eubank Jr insists that a repeat will not faze him.
"I don't care," he said.
"He said a couple of things yesterday.
"But, at this stage, both fighters know that words won't change anything.
"I am just ready to fight."
Eubank Jr looked in impeccable condition after successfully making the 160lbs middleweight limit.
He revealed: "I ate all through the night! Chicken breast, sweet potato, apples, bananas, cashew nuts. I had to eat so I didn't drop below the weight.
"I am a middleweight.
"At super-middleweight I had eggs, bacon, hash browns and probably a jam croissant on the day of the weigh-in! I was never a super-middleweight.
"It's an awesome feeling when the hard work has been done.
"The fight is the easy part.
"The media, the weight cutting, the trash talk is a means to get to the ring."
