Chris Eubank Jr fit and firing at weigh-in before warning Liam Williams ahead of face-off: 'Words won’t change anything'

The final face-off, where Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will aim for a psychological edge, is on Friday from 5pm - watch a free, live stream on Sky Sports' website, app and social media. The big fight is on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Friday 4 February 2022 13:57, UK

Chris Eubank Jr looks ahead to the final face-off with Liam Williams

Chris Eubank Jr warned Liam Williams ahead of the final face-off that any last words of trash talk will not alter the outcome of their fight.

Eubank Jr and Williams meet at a special 'final face-off' event at 5pm on Friday evening - which you can watch via a free live stream on Sky Sports' website, app and social media - after weighing in successfully in the afternoon.

The warring rivals shared a few brutal whispers when they went face to face on Thursday but Eubank Jr insists that a repeat will not faze him.

EUBANK JR-WILLIAMS WEIGH IN 3-2-2022.PARK IN CARDIFF.WALES.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG.CHRIS EUBNK JR WEIGHS IN FOR HIS CONTEST ON BEN SHALOM...S BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE MOTORPOINT ARENA,CARDIFF ON SATURDAY(5TH FEB) LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
Image: Eubank Jr was previously a super-middleweight

"I don't care," he said.

"He said a couple of things yesterday.

"But, at this stage, both fighters know that words won't change anything.

"I am just ready to fight."

EUBANK JR-WILLIAMS WEIGH IN 3-2-2022.PARK IN CARDIFF.WALES.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG.LIAM WILLIAMS WEIGHS IN FOR HIS CONTEST ON BEN SHALOM...S BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE MOTORPOINT ARENA,CARDIFF ON SATURDAY(5TH FEB) LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
Image: Williams looked ripped at the 160lbs limit

Eubank Jr looked in impeccable condition after successfully making the 160lbs middleweight limit.

He revealed: "I ate all through the night! Chicken breast, sweet potato, apples, bananas, cashew nuts. I had to eat so I didn't drop below the weight.

"I am a middleweight.

"At super-middleweight I had eggs, bacon, hash browns and probably a jam croissant on the day of the weigh-in! I was never a super-middleweight.

"It's an awesome feeling when the hard work has been done.

"The fight is the easy part.

"The media, the weight cutting, the trash talk is a means to get to the ring."

Claressa Shields said she feels relaxed and comfortable after she weighed in ahead of her middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin on Saturday.
EUBANK JR-WILLIAMS WEIGH IN 3-2-2022.PARK IN CARDIFF.WALES.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG.CLARESSA SHIELDS WEIGHS IN FOR HER CONTEST ON BEN SHALOM...S BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE MOTORPOINT ARENA,CARDIFF ON SATURDAY(5TH FEB) LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
Image: Claressa Shields was inside the middleweight limit
EUBANK JR-WILLIAMS WEIGH IN 3-2-2022.PARK IN CARDIFF.WALES.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG.EMA KOZIN WEIGHS IN FOR HER CONTEST ON BEN SHALOM...S BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE MOTORPOINT ARENA,CARDIFF ON SATURDAY(5TH FEB) LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
Image: Ema Kozin is Shields' undefeated challenger

