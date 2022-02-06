Claressa Shields on Savannah Marshall bust-up: ‘I sense sarcasm. I didn’t sense anything serious about her’

Claressa Shields has criticised Savannah Marshall as “so disrespectful” after their heated face-off and delivered a scathing reminder of the difference in their accomplishments.

Shields make a successful UK debut by comfortably outpointing Ema Kozin on Saturday in Cardiff to defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles and move a step closer to facing Marshall.

Shields and Marshall then went face to face at ringside and argued back and forth.

If Marshall defends her WBO belt against Femke Hermans on March 12, live on Sky Sports, she is expected to fight Shields to decide an undisputed champion.

"I sense sarcasm," Shields said about the confrontation with Marshall. "I didn't sense anything serious about her.

"She said all that because people were there. But she didn't feel it.

"She isn't scared. But she was lying to herself. I know she is lying too.

"She may have punching power. But could Kozin hit me? There is a difference in speed and IQ.

"She will get it even worse than Kozin because I don't like her.

"She's so disrespectful.

"It is a sign of weakness."

The root of their rivalry is an amateur bout a decade ago which Marshall won - it is the only time Shields has ever lost inside the ring.

The American has since become a two-time Olympic gold medallist, three-division world champion and two-time undisputed champion.

She said about facing Marshall: "She's got to win first. Don't ask me - it's up to her.

"[Promoter Ben Shalom] said he's sure the fight will be next. But he doesn't know Savannah as well as I do.

"We went to plenty of tournaments together.

"I won two Olympic gold medals but nobody talks about the world championships. I won two.

"Marshall was there. She didn't medal.

"I always show up to win.

"I hope Marshall does her job.

"People say it's the biggest women's fight because she has some power and a little bit of height."

Marshall is the undefeated WBO champion but Shields criticised her for not bringing her belt to ringside on Saturday night.

"The accomplishments don't compare," Shields said.

"No Olympic medal? One weight class? One belt? Please. Quit playing with me.

"Everybody considers me the 'GWOAT'. I came here to prove it.

"I have a hard time taking disrespect from people.

"I haven't been impressed with any of her fights. She fights welterweights who had one week's notice.

"They gave her easy opponents. She got a few knockouts. It has fed her ego."

Promoter Shalom insisted: "Savannah is just coming into her prime. She is a special fighter.

"We believe she is the most talented fighter in the UK."

