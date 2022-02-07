Chris Eubank Jr's options include Gennadiy Golovkin and Conor Benn – who will he fight next after beating Liam Williams?

Chris Eubank Jr's big-name options include a feared champion, an old rival and someone who would reignite a family feud...

Gennadiy Golovkin

The feared Kazakh owns the IBF middleweight championship and is Eubank Jr's preferred option.

But Golovkin's scheduled clash with WBA champion Ryota Murata was postponed and is set to be rearranged.

"They are contracted to fight each other," said promoter Kalle Sauerland, who represents Eubank Jr.

Image: Golovkin has been targeted

"We certainly won't wait around if [Golovkin and Murata] fight in April.

"World titles are important. This year is about winning a world championship.

"The time plan is something we will discuss."

Eubank Jr said: "In a perfect world it is a world title shot against Golovkin in my next fight.

"That is easier said than done - I understand that.

"It's about chasing championship fights or big names."

Golovkin previously said about Eubank Jr's challenge: "It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was plenty of showboating in the final round from Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn

"I fancy my chances at a catch-weight," Benn posted on social media after Eubank Jr's win.

Benn currently campaigns at welterweight, two weight divisions below Eubank Jr, who is at middleweight.

Their legendary fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank memorably fought in the 1990s.

Image: Nigel Benn and Conor Benn

Eubank Jr reacted: "It's a fight that, if it were to happen, it would massive and crazy. What fight fan wouldn't want to see it? Two legends' sons fighting each other.

"In a couple of years, if Conor fills out and I want to have fun, then we can get it on. But not now."

Sauerland said after Benn's call-out: "I put that out there six weeks ago!"

But promoter Ben Shalom said: "I'd be very surprised if Conor is serious."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Chris Eubank Jr's statement win over Liam Williams in Cardiff

Billy Joe Saunders

Eubank Jr was handed his first defeat by Saunders in 2014 but their rivalry has only grown nastier ever since.

Promoter Shalom revealed Saunders is interested in a rematch: "He is still on the phone to myself. Billy Joe really wants it. He knows that Chris has gone from strength to strength since they last fought. It is a huge fight.

"There are big British fights out there."

Image: Billy Joe Saunders defeated Eubank Jr in 2014

Eubank Jr said: "I don't think much of it. Is it a fight I would take? Yes. The fight has a story, it is two top-tier fighters that don't like each other.

"But he doesn't have anything to offer.

"If it's the right time, the right place, the business makes sense, then let's do it."

Sauerland said: "Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is the one that people want but, behind that, it is Eubank Jr vs Saunders."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr's walkout was met with boos from the Welsh crowd

Kell Brook

Eubank Jr was in line to fight Golovkin in 2016 instead, at late notice, Brook took the opportunity from him.

There has been a score to settle ever since.

Brook must first face his longstanding rival Amir Khan on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Image: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, Feb 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I know Kell has mentioned it," promoter Shalom said. "He's got a big fight in two weeks so let's see."

Sauerland previously said: "If Brook beats Khan, which is 50-50, then [Brook vs Eubank Jr] becomes a monster!"

A vacant belt?

The other name mentioned was Demetrius Andrade, the undefeated two-weight world champion from America.

Andrade is vacating his WBO middleweight title to move up to super-middleweight.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly is expected to be first in line to challenge for the vacant WBO belt.

But Eubank Jr sits at No 5 in the WBO middleweight rankings and could target this route to become a world champion.

