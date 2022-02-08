Filip Hrgovic set to clash with Zhilei Zhang in IBF heavyweight final eliminator to face Oleksandr Usyk

Unbeaten Croatian Filip Hrgovic is set to face Zhilei Zhang in an IBF heavyweight final eliminator to become the mandatory challenger to face Oleksandr Usyk.
Hrgovic has been frustrated in his hunt for a rival to stage a final eliminator, with Luis Ortiz and Joseph Parker unable to face him due to injury.
But now two-time Chinese Olympian Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) has agreed to step up and face the dangerous Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) with negotiations under way between their respective camps.
"We know that Zhilei brings some interesting things to the table," Zhang's promoter Terry Lane told Sky Sports.
"There are some unique opportunities being a Chinese heavyweight and he can really sell a lot of tickets in the New York City area as we showed the last time.
"My job is to maximise this opportunity for my guy and we think it's a great opportunity because it's a title eliminator so we're excited."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza