Filip Hrgovic set to clash with Zhilei Zhang in IBF heavyweight final eliminator to face Oleksandr Usyk

Unbeaten Croatian Filip Hrgovic is set to face Zhilei Zhang in an IBF heavyweight final eliminator to become the mandatory challenger to face Oleksandr Usyk.

Hrgovic has been frustrated in his hunt for a rival to stage a final eliminator, with Luis Ortiz and Joseph Parker unable to face him due to injury.

But now two-time Chinese Olympian Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) has agreed to step up and face the dangerous Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) with negotiations under way between their respective camps.

Image: Zhang's promoter is negotiating a deal with Hrgovic's camp

"We know that Zhilei brings some interesting things to the table," Zhang's promoter Terry Lane told Sky Sports.

"There are some unique opportunities being a Chinese heavyweight and he can really sell a lot of tickets in the New York City area as we showed the last time.

"My job is to maximise this opportunity for my guy and we think it's a great opportunity because it's a title eliminator so we're excited."

