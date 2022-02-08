Savannah Marshall vows to beat Claressa Shields and become undisputed champion in female boxing's biggest fight

Savannah Marshall has accused Claressa Shields of "subjecting fans to a bore-fest" and vows to beat the American to become undisputed middleweight champion when the pair finally meet in what she believes will represent the biggest fight in women's boxing.

Should Marshall successfully defend her WBO belt against Femke Hermans on March 12, it is expected the pair will face off for the IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles, which Shields retained in Cardiff on Saturday night with victory over Ema Kozin while making her UK debut.

Marshall was in attendance for the contest and had been pictured jokingly yawning to the camera during her rival's points win, before later criticising Shields' performance in a heated exchange at ringside.

The two are still unbeaten in their respective careers, Marshall entering her fight with Hermans 11-0 with nine knockout victories and Shields' latest win extending her record to 12-0, including two KOs.

"You can't come over, burn everyone's skull out all week calling yourself the greatest, slander me in interviews and on Twitter and then when it comes to it give me a fist-pump after performing like that," Marshall told Sky Sports.

"Somebody had to tell her, she really underperformed. You can't call yourself the greatest and then go 10 rounds with somebody who is fresh out the womb.

"Taking nothing away from Ema, she's a tough girl and I'm sure in time she'll mature and she'll come back stronger. But from rounds seven to 10 Ema didn't throw a punch and the best thing about it is she stood in front of Claressa and she subjected all them people in Cardiff to 10 rounds of a bore-fest."

Marshall noted she had been under the impression the pair were due to do a head to head in the ring until the argument escalated.

"I think things got a bit too spicey in the interview so we never got to that point," she said. "It's the last thing you want after you retained your titles, somebody saying you're an embarrassment so I definitely spoilt her night."

Marshall famously beat Shields at amateur level in the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, but insists a lot has changed since then.

"It was a decade ago, we've never fought since, we're both completely different fighters so I think it's all the ingredients for an even better rematch," said the Hartlepool fighter.

"She's game, I'm game. I genuinely believe it's the biggest fight in female boxing, I know some other people at the moment will disagree but I genuinely believe it is the biggest fight."

Asked if she beat Shields for a second time, Marshall added: "Of course I will.

"At the heavier weights the pool's very shallow and obviously Claressa is a great boxer, a great athlete, a three-time undisputed champion, different weights, but I'm just that confident I beat her. The only reason she's got the titles is because she beat me to it.

Marshall sign-posted Newcastle's St James' Park as a likely location for the bout, explaining that Shields is "more than happy" to come to the UK.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor recently stated a potential meeting between Marshall and Shields would be "brilliant" for women's boxing.

Taylor is currently gearing up to take on Amanda Serrano in New York on April 30 as she looks to add to her own 20-0 unbeaten record.

"She's got a massive fight herself in Madison Square Garden," said Marshall. "But the difference between mine and Claressa's is it's going to be here for the UK fans and I think female boxing in the UK is booming, it's going from strength to strength."

Marshall concluded by sending a message to her likely upcoming opponent.

"I'd love to invite you to come to my fight on 12th of March, Newcastle, book yourself a free ticket," she said.

