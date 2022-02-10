Natasha Jonas says it is 'third time lucky' as she seeks elusive world title against Ewa Piatkowska

Natasha Jonas believes she is deserving of a long-awaited world title as she gears up to face Ewa Piatkowska for the vacant WBO super-welterweight crown on February 19.

The 37-year-old, who is 9-2-1 as a professional, lost out to Katie Taylor via unanimous decision for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles in May 2021, having drawn with Terri Harper while fighting for the WBC and IBO female super-featherweight belts in August 2020.

February 19 is another opportunity for Jonas to gloss her already-impressive career as one of women boxing's leading pioneers.

"It's third time lucky for me," she told Sky Sports. "I've had the best sparring partners, it's different coming into a fight when you can be fully hydrated, fully fuelled and I'm just ready to go.

"I think for me I've always said it's peace. I think I'm good enough (to win a world title), I think I deserve one and if I don't Joe (trainer Joe Gallagher) does for everything he does and puts in.

"For myself and my family and all the sacrifices I've made for Joe and boxing in general, I think I'm good enough and deserve it and I've got to go out and prove that."

Jonas is taking a step up in weight to fight for the vacant belt, which had previously been held by Savannah Marshall's rival Claressa Shields.

The former WBA International Super-Featherweight champion has clinched seven of her nine wins by knockout, while Polish opponent Piatkowska enters 16-1 and as a two-time WBC World Super-Welterweight champion.

"I know she's naturally a little bit heavier than I usually box at, I know she's got long leavers, she's quite tall in stature, she's got a good jab, a good one-two uppercut and I'm getting my sparring partners to emulate her," added Jonas.

"I've got the best AIBA champions, finalists and everything that brings something different to the table and I'm prepared, like I have been for every other title shot for every version for the best of Eva.

"Everyone at world level, it's going to be a tough fight regardless. She's had a world title at this weight before, she's gone down and up a bit like myself.

"You've just got to fight the best and be prepared the best and Joe is meticulous in planning for everyone and plans for everyone's best version. That includes mine as well."

The fight will be featured on the undercard of Amir Khan and Kell Brook's long-awaited all-British grudge match in Manchester, with Jonas setting her sights on a spotlight-stealing performance.

"It's an amazing card to be on, I love a fight of the year, I love stepping up and proving myself against all odds. I know it's going to be a tough fight but I'm ready," she said.

"I always thought I could potentially be on the Brook or (Josh) Taylor vs (Jack) Catterall undercard, I didn't actually know it was going to be a world title shot, Ben (Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom) pulled that out the bag.

"I had that in mind and now that it is, to be moved up to chief supporter, it couldn't be a better card to be on. I love outshining the top of the bill so look out for the performance."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas