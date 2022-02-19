Kell Brook on Amir Khan pre-fight glove row: 'He tried to get in my head

Kell Brook has revealed the glove chaos in the moments before his win over Amir Khan was last-gasp mind games from his rival.
Brook put in a scintillating display to win his grudge match against Khan with a sixth-round stoppage.
He had bizarrely changed his gloves after coming to the ring, after the fight had already been delayed by strange 11th-hour row backstage.
"I had to put different gloves on in the ring," Brook explained.
"He said he wasn't happy with my gloves.
"In the final moment in the ring, they said they wouldn't pay me unless I put new gloves on."
Brook had also hit a 149lbs catchweight at the weigh-in, which he says was imposed by Khan.
"We did all his demands. And the weight issues.
"I dealt with everything. They did it all week. They tried to get in my head. To poke at me.
"I even had someone knock on my hotel room door at 3am this morning to disrupt my sleep.
"But I took care of business."
The bitter rivals embraced afterwards and Brook said: "I've always had respect for him. But when I didn't get it back? It's hard to like someone.
"But he took shots and tried to hold on. I respect him for that.
"He said we can get a coffee after!"
