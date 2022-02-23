Josh Taylor warned by Bob Arum ahead of Jack Catterall clash amid talk of other fights

Josh Taylor has been given a stern warning by his promoter Bob Arum to not overlook Jack Catterall amid talk of a future mega-fight.
Taylor must defend his undisputed super-lightweight championship against Catterall on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in his Scotland homecoming.
Victory could propel him into huge occasions against US-based superstars like Terence Crawford but he must not concentrate on anything beyond this weekend, Arum has warned.
"There are a lot of hungry people on our side of the water, like Teofimo Lopez and Jose Zepeda, who want to challenge him," said the Top Rank promoter.
"Or Josh could move up in weight to fight Crawford or Errol Spence Jr or any of the 147lbs fighters.
Trending
- Papers: £120m for Declan Rice?
- Mickelson to take break from golf | "I'm sorry for reckless comments"
- Havertz points the way for Lukaku
- Fred: Having interim boss 'strange' | Simeone: Utd one of world's best
- F1 2022 is GO: Testing begins in all-new cars LIVE!
- Warne: England should be 'jumping' at Langer | I understand Anderson omission
- Chelsea suffer double injury blow ahead of Carabao Cup final
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Simeone: Man Utd one of best in world | Fred: We need long-term plan
- F1's exciting new era begins | Hamilton, Button on first big test
"He isn't lacking in opponents.
"But let's get the Catterall fight over with.
"When these fighters look ahead and don't concentrate on the fight in front of them, that's when they get beaten.
Live Fight Night
"Josh is a great talent and the sky is the limit for him."
Taylor previously said that he anticipates the respect with Catterall to turn into rivalry in the days before their fight.
"I like to show respect. But it depends on how they act towards you.
"It is calm and relaxed - but there is time for the needle to come! And it will come.
"The closer the fight gets, it will come."
Crawford opens door to future Taylor clash
Crawford said last week that he was open to a future bout with Taylor, potentially in the UK.
The WBO welterweight champion was in Manchester last week for training partner Amir Khan's dramatic stoppage defeat to Kell Brook on Saturday.
"Of course, in the future," Crawford told Sky Sports about fighting Taylor.
"I'm not opposed to any of it. If that fight makes sense and that fight is the fight that's in front of me, then of course."
Crawford's sole fight outside of the USA was in Scotland - in 2014 he defeated local hero Ricky Burns to become a world champion for the first time.
Asked if he would consider a return to Scotland to fight Taylor, he said: "If it makes sense, it makes sense.
"I'm a businessman at the end of the day and that would be a great fight as well."
Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday February 26, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.