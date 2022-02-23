Josh Taylor warned by Bob Arum ahead of Jack Catterall clash amid talk of other fights

Josh Taylor has been given a stern warning by his promoter Bob Arum to not overlook Jack Catterall amid talk of a future mega-fight.

Taylor must defend his undisputed super-lightweight championship against Catterall on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in his Scotland homecoming.

Victory could propel him into huge occasions against US-based superstars like Terence Crawford but he must not concentrate on anything beyond this weekend, Arum has warned.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor and Catterall have traded verbals ahead of their meeting in Scotland on Saturd

"There are a lot of hungry people on our side of the water, like Teofimo Lopez and Jose Zepeda, who want to challenge him," said the Top Rank promoter.

"Or Josh could move up in weight to fight Crawford or Errol Spence Jr or any of the 147lbs fighters.

"He isn't lacking in opponents.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terence Crawford did what no one had done before when he stopped Shawn Porter in the tenth round.

"But let's get the Catterall fight over with.

"When these fighters look ahead and don't concentrate on the fight in front of them, that's when they get beaten.

Live Fight Night Saturday 26th February 7:00pm

"Josh is a great talent and the sky is the limit for him."

Taylor previously said that he anticipates the respect with Catterall to turn into rivalry in the days before their fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jose Zepeda emphatically silenced Josue Vargas with a devastating first round knockout victory in New York.

"I like to show respect. But it depends on how they act towards you.

"It is calm and relaxed - but there is time for the needle to come! And it will come.

"The closer the fight gets, it will come."

Crawford opens door to future Taylor clash

Crawford said last week that he was open to a future bout with Taylor, potentially in the UK.

The WBO welterweight champion was in Manchester last week for training partner Amir Khan's dramatic stoppage defeat to Kell Brook on Saturday.

"Of course, in the future," Crawford told Sky Sports about fighting Taylor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crawford says UK fans are the 'best on Earth', after spending last week in Manchester as part of Amir Khan's camp for his dramatic stoppage defeat to Kell Brook. (Instagram: tbudcrawford)

"I'm not opposed to any of it. If that fight makes sense and that fight is the fight that's in front of me, then of course."

Crawford's sole fight outside of the USA was in Scotland - in 2014 he defeated local hero Ricky Burns to become a world champion for the first time.

Asked if he would consider a return to Scotland to fight Taylor, he said: "If it makes sense, it makes sense.

"I'm a businessman at the end of the day and that would be a great fight as well."

Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday February 26, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.