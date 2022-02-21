Tommy Fury: Dillian Whyte 'isn't at Tyson's level' | Jake Paul has 'no other options' but rescheduling their bout

Tommy Fury has poured scorn on Dillian Whyte's chances of wresting the WBC heavyweight crown from brother Tyson in the pair's scheduled world title clash.

Unbeaten heavyweight Fury is due to put the belt on the line against domestic rival and mandatory challenger Whyte in April - pending the latter signing the contract for the contest - after successfully defending it against Deontay Wilder in the third fight of their wild trilogy last October.

The 33-year-old (31(22)-0-1) has long been engaged in a war of words with former British champion Whyte (28(19)-2), who avenged an earlier loss to Alexander Povetkin by stopping the Russian inside four rounds last March. But light-heavyweight Fury has dismissed any threat posed to his elder sibling by 'The Body Snatcher'.

"In this game, there is levels to it - that's just the top and bottom of it in boxing - and Dillian Whyte just isn't at Tyson's level," Fury told Sky Sports News.

"This will be one of Tyson's easiest fights, because you go from Deontay Wilder who can put your lights out in one second with one punch and then you're going over to Dillian Whyte who has not always looked the best, not always been up there.

"He's taken a while to get this title shot, he's got a few miles on the clock himself, he's had a few bad knock-outs - I don't see him posing any threat.

"It's heavyweight boxing, anything can happen, but as far as him being the best and ruling the division, Tyson is that man and will do for however long he wants to."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fury is desperate to reschedule his fight with Jake Paul after he had to pull out of their initial contest last year due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

The 22-year-old is planning to return to the ring on the undercard of the clash between Fury and Whyte. He has been out of action since extending the unbeaten start to his own professional career to seven fights with a win over Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision in a four-rounder back in August.

It has been something of an enforced lay-off for the former Love Island star after being forced to pull out of his showdown with YouTube sensation Jake Paul in December due to suffering illness and a broken rib.

Paul instead went on to secure a sixth-round stoppage against Tyron Woodley in a rematch with the former MMA fight, extending his pro record to 5(4)-0. But Fury is still chasing a rescheduled bout towards the end of this year and believes there are no other options for the American.

"I'm not really waiting around for him, he knows I'm ready to fight at all times," Fury said. "I've put that out there countless times and I'm not the issue here - if the man wanted the fight, we'd have a rescheduled date by now.

"The ball is in his court and I'm ready to fight whenever. I would like to see it happen at the end of the year, I know Frank [Warren, promoter] is still trying to reach out [to] him and I do think the fight is still there because he's not daft.

"Who else is he going to fight? He's got nobody else to fight. This fight is the biggest fight for him to take at the minute and he knows that full well. But I'm looking to get a run-out on Tyson's undercard and we'll see that fight up at the back end of the year."

Fury: Time for Brook and Khan to hang up their gloves

Fury also believes it is time for both Amir Khan and Kell Brook to retire after settling their long-standing grudge on Saturday evening.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40(28)-3) emerged triumphant over Khan (34(21)-6) in Manchester, stopping the 2004 Olympic silver medallist in the sixth round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kell Brook stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round in thrilling battle in Manchester. Visit www.skysports.com/boxoffice to order repeats at 8am and 3pm on Sunday.

Fury has now called on the 35-year-old pair to retire from boxing, feeling they have nothing left to prove and should now dedicate their time to their respective families.

"Where I'm seeing things from, I'd like to see both men hang up the gloves now," Fury said. "Both men have had exceptional careers, won world titles and done everything they needed to do.

"I think it's time to hang them up now; they've both got kids, so enjoy that time and be a family father now.

"It was what it was, the better man won on the night, but the main factor is we've seen the fight and it's something which can be put to bed now. We saw the fight, Kell Brook won - job done, move on."