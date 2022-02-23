Nick Campbell warns Jay McFarlane about his size and power ahead of historic Scottish heavyweight title fight

Nick Campbell has promised to use his massive size to overwhelm Jay McFarlane when they collide for the Scottish heavyweight title.

The belt will be contested for the first time in 71 years on Saturday in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports, on the undercard to Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall.

"Size," Campbell warned about how he plans to win the first Scottish heavyweight title fight since 1951.

"I'm 6'7'' and 18 stone. I will use my attributes.

"I'm not the finished article. I am here to showcase myself.

"If I hit anybody on the chin, I can stop the fight."

Campbell, a former professional rugby player, is undefeated in his first four fights.

McFarlane has won 12 of his 17 fights and believes he brings greater know-how into the ring.

"I'll out-think him," McFarlane warned. "I've got too much experience for him.

"The big man hasn't stepped a foot out of place since he started boxing. He hasn't built experience. I've got it in experience.

"That's what will win me the fight. My experience and my ring-craft.

"I am a calculated fighter, I don't waste shots.

"No matter how fit he is - I'll be there.

"It means everything to me. I was never expected to do anything as a kid."

Campbell said: "This is another night at the office. It's a huge opportunity."

"I'm not worried what he'll come with. I'm coming to win.

"I've dedicated myself for the past year in the pro game and for four years in the amateur game."

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.